3 Takeaways From Flames’ 4-2 Loss to the Blues

The Calgary Flames put forth a strong effort on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to earn them two points in their home opener. After going up 1-0 midway through the first period, they wound up being outscored in each of the final two frames to fall to the St. Louis Blues by a 4-2 final.

The Flames arguably deserved a better fate in this one, as they dominated the Blues through the first half of the game and would have had a big lead had it not been for the play of Joel Hofer. Either way, however, it’s a loss on the stat sheet, and sees the Flames drop to 1-2-0 on the season. With that said, here are the three main takeaways from this outing.

Hofer Steals One for Blues

Some nights, you get goalied, and that was the Flames’ case in this one. Hofer was incredible, particularly in the first half of the game, making several key saves to keep the Blues in a game they frankly shouldn’t have been in. He wound up finishing the night having kicked aside 27 of the 29 shots he faced for a .931 save percentage (SV%).

The Flames didn’t do themselves any favours, either. Rasmus Andersson missed a wide-open net in the first frame, while Joel Farabee had a very similar result in the second period. While it was a frustrating game in many ways, fans should walk away knowing that the Flames will win more often than not when they play as they did.

Parekh & Honzek Solid in Debuts

Wednesday’s game marked the first of the season for both Sam Honzek and Zayne Parekh, who sat as healthy scratches for each of the Flames’ first two games. Starting with Honzek, he logged 13:02 of ice time while playing alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. He was unable to register a point, but did help create a number of scoring chances, while also seeing time on the penalty kill.

Parekh, meanwhile, logged north of 17 minutes while playing a big role on the power play. He, too, was pointless, but did have a shot ring off the post in the second period. Neither player stood out in a bad way whatsoever, and both may wind up getting called upon again in the Flames’ next game.

Coronato Gets a Pair

Though it came in a losing effort, Matt Coronato had his best game of the season thus far, scoring each of the Flames’ goals. The first goal saw him in the right place at the right time, as he was able to fire home a one-timer off a great pass from Joel Farabee on the power play. It wasn’t the prettiest of goals, as it actually redirected home off Blues defenceman Tyler Tucker before crossing the goal line.

Coronato’s second of the night was a pure beauty, as he was able to find some space all alone and made absolutely no mistake. Showing off his quick release, Coronato was able to wire one over the glove side of Hofer on what was one of the better shots you’ll ever see. It’s a good reminder of how he was able to score 24 goals at just 22 years old last season.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames will be back in action at the Saddledome on Tuesday night in a tilt versus the Vegas Golden Knights, before heading out on a two-game road trip. The first game of that trip will see them face the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, before a rematch against the Golden Knights to end their week on Saturday.