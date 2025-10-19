Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Blackhawks –10/19/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Sam Colangelo — Ryan Poehling — Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ross Johnston

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. … Colangelo, who was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, could replace Johnston at forward.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert –Ryan Donato — Lukas Reichel

Ryan Greene — Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Joey Anderson (lower body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed)

Status report

Dickinson, a forward, will not play; he went to the locker room twice during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Bertuzzi did not take participate in the morning skate but is likely to play. … Slaggert could make his season debut; he missed the first five games with a lower-body injury and was scratched Friday after being activated off injured reserve.

