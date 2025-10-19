Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Blackhawks –10/19/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-2)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Sam Colangelo — Ryan Poehling — Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ross Johnston
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. … Colangelo, who was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, could replace Johnston at forward.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks News & Rumors: Chris Kreider Performs Well, Upcoming Road Trip & 21st Duck
- NHL Morning Recap – October 17, 2025
- Jarvis & Gostisbehere Each Tally 3 Points in Hurricanes’ 4-1 Win Over Ducks
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert –Ryan Donato — Lukas Reichel
Ryan Greene — Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Joey Anderson (lower body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed)
Status report
Dickinson, a forward, will not play; he went to the locker room twice during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Bertuzzi did not take participate in the morning skate but is likely to play. … Slaggert could make his season debut; he missed the first five games with a lower-body injury and was scratched Friday after being activated off injured reserve.
Latest for THW:
Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Blackhawks –10/17/25
NHL Morning Recap – October 18, 2025
Canucks Beat Blackhawks in Shootout, 3-2