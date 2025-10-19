Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Mammoth –10/19/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (3-3-0) at MAMMOTH (3-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, NESN, SN360, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Casey Mittelstadt — Michael Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Viktor Arvidsson
John Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Korpisalo is expected to start after Swayman made 34 saves in the Bruins’ 4-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
