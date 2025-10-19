Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Mammoth –10/19/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (3-3-0) at MAMMOTH (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, NESN, SN360, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie — Casey Mittelstadt — Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Viktor Arvidsson

John Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Korpisalo is expected to start after Swayman made 34 saves in the Bruins’ 4-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

