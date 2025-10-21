Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Stars – 10/21/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (2-3-0) at STARS (3-2-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will use the same forward lines and defense pairs from their 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Stars projected lineup
Tyler Seguin — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; he sustained the injury Oct. 16. … Duchene, a forward, will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14; he was able to play 15:51 on Saturday, a 3-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues.
