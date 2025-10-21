Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Stars – 10/21/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will use the same forward lines and defense pairs from their 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Stars projected lineup

Tyler Seguin — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; he sustained the injury Oct. 16. … Duchene, a forward, will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton on Oct. 14; he was able to play 15:51 on Saturday, a 3-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues.

