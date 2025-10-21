Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 10/21/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (5-0-1) at MAMMOTH (4-2-0)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche held an optional morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth held a full morning skate and are also expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 3-2 victory against the Bruins on Sunday.
