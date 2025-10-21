Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 10/21/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (5-0-1) at MAMMOTH (4-2-0)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth held a full morning skate and are also expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 3-2 victory against the Bruins on Sunday.

