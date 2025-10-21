Penguins Need to Keep Getting Depth Production From its Roster

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a better start to their season than most predicted. They are 4-2-0 and have been getting production from throughout the lineup. They have also been doing a good job of playing as a team for 60 minutes, which will continue if their depth continues to perform.

Penguins’ Bottom Six Stepping Up

Depth production has been an issue for the Penguins for a while, but it looks like that is changing. Forward Ben Kindel, the Penguins’ 11th overall draft pick this year, has improved with each game. He scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 11 against the New York Rangers, and he led the team in shots with five in their 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. He can get to the right spots and create space for himself. He is also good in the defensive zone. If he continues to improve, he may become a permanent fixture on the third line.

Filip Hallander, Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in 2018, has also had a good start to the season. His first NHL goal came on Oct. 16 in the Penguins’ 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. He is reliable in all three zones, and he stays involved throughout the game. He has a goal and an assist through five contests, and he could develop into a dangerous weapon in the bottom six, although it’s too early to say for sure.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse has switched up the lines here and there, which is normal at the beginning of a season. The fourth line of Connor Dewar, Blake Lizotte and Noel Acciari has performed well together, continuing to develop the chemistry they found last spring. They have been reliable and consistent, and play a fast and very physical game. Their tough, grinding style is something the Penguins need more of.

Connor Dewar, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They are good at not overcomplicating things and sticking to a simple game plan. They are also good at making it difficult for the opposing team to break into the zone. They are still getting used to playing with each other, but the Penguins have to like their progress so far.

Lizotte has been one of the team’s best forecheckers this season, and they need him to stay healthy. He is great on the penalty kill and at blocking shots, but the Penguins are hoping he can elevate his offensive game, and Dewar might be the perfect player to help him do that. Lizotte thrives off speed, and Dewar has it. Ideally, Pittsburgh’s fourth line will not only get the job done defensively, but they can start to make some positive plays on the offensive side of the puck.

Penguins Still Making Adjustments

The Penguins have not had a bad start, but they still have adjustments to make. In their loss to the Rangers, they played well in the first period and then fell apart. They took too many penalties, were not aggressive on the penalty kill, did not play well in the defensive zone and spent most of their power play passing the puck. They also only had 19 shots through 60 minutes.

Pittsburgh has more than a few young players with little NHL experience. Once they have had more time to gel with each other, some of their early mistakes will go away, but the competition will continue to get tougher as the season progresses. The Penguins must find a way to work out these early-season growing pains if they want to remain competitive.