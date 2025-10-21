Oilers News & Rumours: Ingram, Merzlikins, Walman, Bouchard

The Edmonton Oilers have struggled to find their offensive touch early on in the season, but as the campaign moves along, they are hoping their luck turns around as they push for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at Connor Ingram’s first start in the American Hockey League (AHL) and how he did, some potential interest in a goaltender from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the return of Jake Walman, and a slow start from Evan Bouchard.

Connor Ingram Shines in First Start as a Condor

After acquiring Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth, Oilers fans were excited about the possibility of him pushing for a spot in the NHL before the season was up, as he tries to get back up to speed at the professional level, and his first start in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors provided some excitement.

Connor Ingram with a fine debut for the Condors

Ingram, who is 28 years old, was admitted into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on March 9th, after playing 22 games for the Mammoth. He was cleared from the program on August 20th. He missed the entirety of training camp, so playing some games in the AHL is him working himself back up to game speed before he gets another shot in the NHL.

If there are any future struggles from Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard, and Ingram continues to play well in the AHL, there could be some organizational changes sooner rather than later.

Oilers Scouting Blue Jackets Goaltender?

Aaron Portzline sent out a tweet before a recent Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Colorado Avalanche, explaining that there were quite a few scouts in attendance.

#CBJ press box jammed with scouts tonight: 3 from #LetsGoOilers (one a goalie scout), 2 from #VegasBorn and #TusksUp and 18 others with one each.



Gentlepeople, start your rumors.

Oilers fans immediately started talking, considering they had sent a goaltending scout to the game, and Elvis Merzlikins ended up playing the game, where he stopped 32 of 35 shots, finishing the night with a 3.10 goals-against-average (GAA), a .914 save percentage (SV%), and a 0.49 goals-saved-above-expected (GSAX).

Nothing seems imminent, and there isn’t any indication that they were watching Merzlikins specifically, but, interestingly, they seem to be doing their due diligence.

Jake Walman Expected to Return From Injury Against Senators

Jake Walman, who has yet to play this season, is expected to make his debut tonight (Oct. 21) against the Ottawa Senators alongside Darnell Nurse on the second pairing.

The @EdmontonOilers morning skate in Ottawa:



Podkolzin-McDavid-Draisaitl

Mangiapane-RNH-Roslovic

Frederic-Philp-Savoie

Howard-Henrique-Tomasek

Lazar



Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Walman

Kulak-Emberson

Stecher-Regula



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 21, 2025

Walman, who signed a seven-year extension with the Oilers this offseason, has yet to play a game this season and has been rehabbing an undisclosed injury that he suffered in the pre-season against the Calgary Flames last month.

Bouchard’s Slow Start Has Fans Talking

Evan Bouchard, who signed a massive four-year extension this offseason, has gotten off to a slow start offensively, and fans are letting him hear it on social media.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner makes a save against New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle in front of Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

His defensive game has been strong, but his zero points in his first six games have fans concerned. Realistically, he will find the back of the net soon and snap out of his early slump, but until he does, he will continue to make headlines for his lack of production.

