Columbus Blue Jackets Finding Success in the Blue Paint

The Columbus Blue Jackets came into the season needing a fix to their biggest problem a season ago: Goaltending. The problem seemingly has been solved from inside after a nice start to the season by a rising star from last season.

Jet Greaves’ Early Standout Play

Jet Greaves has been the shut-down goaltender the Blue Jackets have craved to have since the days of Sergei Bobrovsky. Through Greaves’ first three starts in the 2025-26 campaign, he is off to a hot start between the pipes for this team and doing exactly what he needs to do to give Columbus a chance in each game.

Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Greaves’ numbers thus far, 2.04 goals-against average (GAA), .928 save percentage (SV%), six goals allowed in three games, and a 1-2-0 record. A lack of goal support has spoiled what could, and most would say should, be a perfect 3-0-0 record. When Greaves has been in net, the Blue Jackets have had as good a chance as any to come away with a win.

Elvis Merzlikins Remains Stable

Elvis Merzlikins has been a stable force in games for the Blue Jackets this season as well. While his numbers may not be as flashy as Greaves, he has made some critical saves in big spots to hold the Blue Jackets in games this season.

Merzlikins’ numbers this season are 3.54 GAA, .920 SV%, seven goals against in two games, and a 1-1-0 record. To flip the script on the conversation with Merzlikins, the Blue Jackets have backed up their now veteran goalie with support scoring the puck. The biggest example of this was against the Minnesota Wild where Merzlikins played a brilliant game in net, stopping 48 shots and making a lot of timely saves. However, he also got seven goals to support his four goals allowed to the high-powered Wild offense.

Team 5v5 xGoals For vs. Against – October 20 pic.twitter.com/QeEQABmfqg — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 20, 2025

Penalty Kill Problems in Columbus

Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, their offense will need to take a step forward if they want to capitalize on the above-average play from their goaltenders so far. It also will require head coach Dean Evason’s group to continue to improve on special teams and specifically on the penalty kill. They are a league-worst 55.6% on the penalty kill this season, allowing eight of the team’s 15 goals on the man disadvantage.

Moving forward, there is certainly hope that this Blue Jackets team will start to get going offensively. However, they have to stay tough defensively, which starts with the defensemen in front of either netminder to continue to protect and help up front as best they can as well. With Greaves and Merzlikins making unreal saves each game, the offense needs to do its part to help out.

Best and Worst Goaltenders so far by Goals Saved Above Expected – October 19 pic.twitter.com/93yZowog4E — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 19, 2025

Greaves has boldly taken more and more steps forward with his game, and has become one of the more highly regarded goaltenders in today’s game. I think a lot of his improved effort in net is due to Blue Jackets goaltending coach Niklas Backstrom. He has helped develop Greaves into a potential franchise cornerstone in net for the Blue Jackets.

Merzlikins Contract a Factor

However, do not discount Merzlikins. This Blue Jackets team is highly inclined to try to make it work considering the contract he signed not too long ago. He is linked to the Blue Jackets until at least 2027 when he will turn 33 years old. At a little over $5 million per year, that Blue Jackets have to give Merzlikins every chance to be successful. With the recent rise of Denton Mateychuk and Damon Severson on the defensive front, it has given Columbus a real chance to compete with this goaltending tandem.

Do not be surprised if Columbus is fighting for a top three spot in the Metropolitan Division come April off the backs of these two netminders with early success in 2025-26. This team will go as they go.