Projected Lineups for Jets vs Flames –10/20/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (4-1-0) at FLAMES (1-5-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; TSN3, SNF

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

The Jets recalled Lambert from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Winnipeg’s first round (30th overall) pick from the 2022 NHL Draft will make his season debut. He played five games for the Jets last season and one in 2023-24.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund –Matt Coronato

Samuel Honzek — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Yegor Sharangovich, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

After sitting out Calgary’s 6-1 road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Kirkland will return to Calgary’s lineup to play on the fourth line, while Sharangovich, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

