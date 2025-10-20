Projected Lineups for Jets vs Flames –10/20/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (4-1-0) at FLAMES (1-5-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; TSN3, SNF
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
The Jets recalled Lambert from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Winnipeg’s first round (30th overall) pick from the 2022 NHL Draft will make his season debut. He played five games for the Jets last season and one in 2023-24.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund –Matt Coronato
Samuel Honzek — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Yegor Sharangovich, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
After sitting out Calgary’s 6-1 road loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Kirkland will return to Calgary’s lineup to play on the fourth line, while Sharangovich, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
