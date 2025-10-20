Oilers’ Jake Walman Activated From Injured Reserve

Following back-to-back regulation losses, the Edmonton Oilers finally got some good news. Defenceman Jake Walman, who signed a seven-year extension on Oct. 6, is set to make his 2025–26 season debut shortly—he has been activated from injured reserve.

The #Oilers have activated defenceman Jake Walman from injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/pLY6G0ZYOI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 20, 2025

Walman’s return comes at a pivotal time for the Oilers. Given Darnell Nurse’s struggles, Edmonton needed a boost on defence, and the 29-year-old is exactly that. His puck-moving presence was essential in the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

With a full-strength blue line, the Oilers are set to make a push for a Pacific Division title. While the Vegas Golden Knights have a five-point advantage, and Edmonton currently sits outside a playoff spot, this team has the talent to make up the gap over time.

Walman makes the Oilers a deeper team, so his debut was highly anticipated. If he can return to last season’s form, providing strong offensive play to the team’s top four, his $49 million extension will be worth it.