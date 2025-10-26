Projected Lineups for Rangers vs. Flames – 10/26/25

The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (3-4-2) at FLAMES (1-7-1)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Taylor Raddysh

Conor Sheary — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Brennan Othmann

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Juuso Parssinen

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson — Will Borgen

Carson Soucy — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Rempe, a forward, was injured during the first period of the Rangers’ 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in New York on Thursday. He is expected to be replaced by Othmann, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee — Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Matt Coronato

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

Coronato, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. “Giving him a chance to just reset and catch his breath was something that we felt was important for him,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “He’s going to get back in our next game.” … Frost will move to the top line to play on right wing and Kirkland will center the fourth line after sitting out a 5-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Dryden Hunt, a forward, was assigned to Calgary of the AHL on Saturday.

