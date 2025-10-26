Projected Lineups for Oilers vs. Canucks – 10/26/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (4-4-1) at CANUCKS (4-5-0)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie
Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Isaac Howard
Trent Frederic — Noah Philp — David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 20 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. … Howard started the game in Seattle on the top line but was replaced by Roslovic in the third period.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson — Victor Mancini
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, Nils Aman, P.O. Joseph
Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The only expected change for the Canucks is Demko starting after Lankinen made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Kudryavtsev, a defenseman, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but there was no indication if he would play. Forward Joseph LaBate was sent to Abbotsford.
