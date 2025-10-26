Projected Lineups for Oilers vs. Canucks – 10/26/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (4-4-1) at CANUCKS (4-5-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNP

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McDavid — Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matthew Savoie

Adam Henrique — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Isaac Howard

Trent Frederic — Noah Philp — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 20 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. … Howard started the game in Seattle on the top line but was replaced by Roslovic in the third period.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson — Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev, Nils Aman, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The only expected change for the Canucks is Demko starting after Lankinen made 20 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Kudryavtsev, a defenseman, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but there was no indication if he would play. Forward Joseph LaBate was sent to Abbotsford.

