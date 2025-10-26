Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Is on Fire to Start the Season

There are a few feel-good stories to begin the 2025–26 NHL season for the Edmonton Oilers, but none are bigger than the resurgence of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. At 32 years old, the longest-tenured Oiler is off to one of his best starts in years, reminding fans and teammates alike why he remains one of the franchise’s most reliable and respected players.

Through the first nine games, Nugent-Hopkins has notched 10 points, sitting second on the team in scoring behind only Connor McDavid, who has 11. That production also currently places him among the top 50 scorers in the NHL, an impressive feat for a player some thought might be entering the twilight of his career. Instead, he’s proving that his combination of intelligence, consistency, and quiet competitiveness still translates into elite production.

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

After posting 67 points in 2023–24 and just 49 points last season, many wondered if his 104-point explosion during the 2022–23 NHL season was a one-off. But through the early weeks of 2025–26, Nugent-Hopkins is showing that he can still drive offense, play responsibly in his own end, and deliver when the Oilers need it most.

Making Up for the Absence of Zach Hyman

The Oilers have had a mixed start to the season, hovering around the .500 mark heading into a Pacific Division road trip through the Seattle Kraken, a 3-2 loss on Oct. 25, and the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 26. While the team hasn’t been dominant, they also haven’t stumbled out of the gate like in the previous two seasons. Much of that steadiness can be credited to Nugent-Hopkins’ timely scoring and veteran presence. His early production has been especially vital, with Zach Hyman still recovering from the wrist injury he sustained during last spring’s Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Hyman’s energy and net-front presence are difficult to replace, but Nugent-Hopkins has stepped up, helping fill the offensive void and stabilizing Edmonton’s top six.

When Hyman does return, it could take him time to rediscover his rhythm. Former Oiler Evander Kane experienced a similar setback following his wrist injury, and it took several weeks before his shot and timing returned, although he never really regained his strong scoring touch. That’s why Nugent-Hopkins’ strong start is so important — he’s keeping the Oilers competitive and dangerous offensively during a stretch where secondary scoring is critical. If both Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins can hit their stride together, the Oilers could regain their offensive depth and establish themselves once again as one of the league’s most offensively potent teams.

The Road to 1,000 Career Points

For Nugent-Hopkins, this season isn’t just about maintaining his production — it’s about building his legacy. Early in the 2024–25 campaign, he reached the 700-point milestone, and he currently sits at 758 career points. With his current contract running through the 2028–29 season, there’s a realistic chance that he could reach the 1,000-point plateau, an achievement that would place him among the all-time greats in Oilers history.

To reach that milestone, he’ll need to average around 60 points per season over the next four campaigns — a pace that seems achievable given his consistency and ability to adapt his game. Nugent-Hopkins has never relied solely on speed or flash; instead, his success has come from hockey intelligence, positioning, and playmaking vision — traits that age gracefully. Matching his career-high 104 points from the 2022–23 season might be ambitious, but it’s not impossible if he stays healthy and continues to ride his current momentum. Even if he falls short of that number, a 70–80 point campaign would be a resounding success and an invaluable contribution to a team built around its offensive depth and special teams prowess.

Fan Favourite and the Heart of the Locker Room

While the points tell one story, Nugent-Hopkins’ true value to the Oilers goes far beyond the scoresheet. He’s long been a fan favourite — not because he’s the loudest or flashiest, but because he embodies everything Edmonton fans love: hard work, humility, and loyalty. Since being drafted first overall in 2011, Nugent-Hopkins has weathered every chapter of the Oilers’ modern history — from the rebuilding years and draft lotteries to the rise of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the current push for the Stanley Cup.

Through it all, he’s been a steady presence, a quiet leader, and a model teammate. In the locker room, he’s known for his professionalism and even-keeled demeanor. On the ice, he plays with honesty and effort every night. Coaches trust him in all situations — power play, penalty kill, and late-game defensive assignments — a testament to his versatility and hockey IQ. For fans, he represents continuity and hope, the link between the Oilers’ past struggles and their present pursuit of greatness.

Age Is Just a Number

At 32, Nugent-Hopkins is proving that age doesn’t have to define a player’s effectiveness. While some veterans begin to decline, his game has aged gracefully. His skating remains fluid, his playmaking sharp, and his defensive reads better than ever. He’s adapted to a league that continues to get faster and more skilled by emphasizing smarts, anticipation, and positioning — all hallmarks of his game.

He may not post another 100-point season, but that’s not the only measure of his impact. His consistency, leadership, and ability to elevate teammates are invaluable assets for a club with championship aspirations.

The Bottom Line: “Yes, Ryan’s Still Got It”

In a season where the Oilers are looking to build on their 2025 Stanley Cup Final run, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ resurgence is both a reassuring and inspiring storyline. He’s producing offensively, leading by example, and proving once again that he remains one of the most complete two-way forwards in hockey.

Will he hit 100 points again? Maybe not.

But if he stays healthy and keeps this pace, a 90-point season isn’t out of the question — and that would be a remarkable achievement for a player in his 14th NHL campaign.

For now, Oilers fans can take pride in seeing one of their longest-serving and most beloved players continue to shine. As far as early-season stories go, Nugent-Hopkins turning back the clock might just be the best one in Edmonton.