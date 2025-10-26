Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs. Jets – 10/26/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (7-2-0) at JETS (6-2-0)
6 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien
Dmitri Simashev — Mikhail Sergachev
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Olli Maatta — Ian Cole
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; Vanecek is expected to start after Vejmelka made 32 saves.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Mammoth’s 6-2 Win Over Wild
- Utah Mammoth Hold Off Minnesota Wild, Take 6-2 Win
- Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Wild –10/25/25
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. … Lowry, a forward, skated in a regular jersey for the first time since undergoing offseason hip surgery and is on track in his recovery timeline of later this month or early November.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Key Takeaways from the Jets’ 5–3 Win Over the Flames
- NHL Morning Recap – October 25, 2025
- Connor Hellebuyck Is Once Again the Heart of the Winnipeg Jets