Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs. Jets – 10/26/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (7-2-0) at JETS (6-2-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Brandon Tanev — Kevin Stenlund — Liam O’Brien

Dmitri Simashev — Mikhail Sergachev

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Olli Maatta — Ian Cole

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; Vanecek is expected to start after Vejmelka made 32 saves.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Alex Iafallo — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikita Chibrikov

Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. … Lowry, a forward, skated in a regular jersey for the first time since undergoing offseason hip surgery and is on track in his recovery timeline of later this month or early November.

