3 Takeaways From Blackhawks Thrilling 3-2 Win Over Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks have been riding high lately. They have won four of their last five games, and one of them includes their win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 23.

It was a test for Chicago because Tampa Bay has not started the season as expected, with only one win in seven games. But it seemed like at any moment, they could flip the switch, especially at home.

Yet, it was the Blackhawks who came out with a thrilling 3-2 win. Here are three takeaways from the game.

1. Spencer Knight Takes the Night

We can’t do a “takeaways” without mentioning the job of starting goaltender Spencer Knight. He has been lights out for the Blackhawks and was stellar against Tampa Bay. He had a .935 SV% (Save percentage), stopping 29 of 31 shots on goal. He has not allowed more than two goals against since the Blackhawks’ home opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 11.

His .937 SV% is third-best in the NHL. Head coach Jeff Blashill commented after the game, “Knighter’s been great. He makes big saves at big moments, and it gives us a chance to win the hockey game…”

Blashill’s right. The Blackhawks have a chance to win whenever he is in the net. He was there to stop some odd-man rushes and rebounds on the night and was a big part of their win.

2. Blackhawks “Resiliency” Shines Again

The Blackhawks have been talking about a “bend, don’t break” philosophy for years. They have been wanting to adopt more of it because, through the rebuild, they have broken more times than not. Ryan Donato said after they beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 19, that “We did bend a little bit, but we didn’t break tonight, and that was a good thing.”

You could apply that exact same philosophy to the Tampa Bay game. The Blackhawks took an early 1-0 lead on a Frank Nazar power-play goal. The Lightning had the equalizer in the second period with a Jake Geuntzel goal. The Blackhawks regained a 2-1 lead with a Ryan Donato goal, and Ryan McDonagh had the answer for the Lightning to make it 2-2.

Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Bolts gave the Blackhawks plenty of opportunities to take that game, including a 5-on-3 and a four-minute power-play. The Hawks didn’t take advantage of those, and they could’ve crumbled after that, knowing that was a significant boost for the Lightning. But, they kept the game 2-2 until Donato sealed the team’s 3-2 win with his second goal of the night with less than 50 seconds left in the third period.

Knight mentioned seeing the team’s “resiliency” after the Ducks game. It stood out again against Tampa Bay. It was a grind for Chicago, but they pulled it off.

3. Blackhawks Summer Extensions Continue to Impress

It’s hard not to talk about the impact of Donato and Nazar. They were both extended over the summer (to a four-year and seven-year deal, respectively), and those extensions continue to be a massive benefit to the Blackhawks.

As aforementioned, both had goals in the game. Nazar’s nine points in eight games lead the team in scoring. Donato’s seven points in eight games make him tied with Connor Bedard for third-best on the team in scoring. Nazar is on a 92-game point pace, while Donato is on a 72-point pace.

There were questions about what Nazar’s season would look like after signing his record-breaking deal, and whether Donato could replicate his season from last year (31 goals and 62 points). However, both are in very comfy spots to start the season.

Obviously, there is still a lot of hockey left to be played, but they have certainly been impressive. They continue to be engines for the team’s offense and special teams.

This “takeaways” article was difficult because there were so many things the Blackhawks could take away from that game. The fact that their penalty kill went 4/4. That their veteran players, like Ilya Mikheyev and Teuvo Teräväinen, continue to make an impact, and that all their young players have held their own. It was another confidence boost for them.

It was Blashill’s first return to Tampa Bay since serving as an assistant coach there for three years before taking the Blackhawks’ head coaching job. He has been very gracious, talking about what he has learned from his time there. Now, he left Tampa Bay with the upper hand in the win, while his team continues to grow. That is what he was proud of after the game, saying, “I like the progress of our team. I think we’re headed [in] the right direction.”