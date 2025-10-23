3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 2-0 Win at Home vs 67s

Not every game is going to be an offensive show for the Windsor Spitfires. However, as they found out on Thursday, winning a defensive battle is just as rewarding.

The Spitfires came into Thursday night’s game against the Ottawa 67’s third in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 52 goals in 13 games. From captain Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) and Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) to Ethan Belchetz and Cole Davis, this team can put up points. However, they pride themselves on being able to keep them out, too. Thursday was a prime example against a very good 67’s team. Here are three takeaways from the WFCU Centre.

Newlove Proving He Belongs in the OHL

After losing 5-3 to the Sarnia Sting at home on Saturday night, the Spitfires were looking to rebound. However, the 67’s led the league with just 25 goals against through 10 games and have rarely allowed more than three goals in a game.

Rookie Michael Newlove got the start in goal for the Spitfires, entering with an impressive .915 save percentage (SV%) and 2.49 goal-against average in four appearances. He was countered by sophomore Jaeden Nelson whose .910 SV% and 2.52 GAA in four appearances were just as solid.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Michael Newlove during preseason. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This became a battle of the two goaltenders. The Spitfires put 10 shots on Nelson in the first while Newlove had a quiet period with just four shots against. Fortunately, veteran defenceman Carson Woodall scored his first of the season late in the frame to give the home side the 1-0 edge.

However, it stayed like that for a long time. Newlove and Nelson went save-for-save in their creases, giving little to either team. The 67’s and Spitfires used sound defensive structure to keep each other at bay. Woodall finished the scoring off with an empty-net goal with one second left for a 2-0 Spitfires’ final. The final shots were 22-18 for the home side.

The shutout was Newlove’s first in the OHL. The 18-year-old was the Spitfires’ first overall pick in the 2024 OHL Under-18 Draft and played last season at the Junior A level. After the game, he said the shutout belonged to the team.

“It feels good,” Newlove said. “You know, a shutout is a team stat. It’s a well-known thing that you can’t do it without the guys in front of you and they made it easy on me tonight.”

Related: 7 Spitfires Named to Preliminary 2026 NHL Draft Watch List

Woodall, who had no goals and 17 assists in 13 games coming into the game, was all smiles after the game. He said he talked to goaltending coach Stan Matwijiw who told him short-side by the shoulder is tougher for a goaltender to stop. While on the 2-on-1, he saw his chance and buried it.

“It’s nice to finally get one,” Woodall said. “I don’t see a zero there anymore (laughs).”

Spitfires Buying Into Defensive Structure

Whether it’s Newlove or veteran Joey Costanzo in goal, the Spitfires have been finding success on the defensive side of the puck. In 2023-24, they allowed a league-worst 360 goals through 68 games. Last season, under head coach Greg Walters and assistants Casey Torres and Kris Newbury, that number dropped to just 223.

It was a drastic shift but part of it was attributed to new systems that were implemented and a total buy-in from the players from day one. This season, the approach has been very similar. While not every game has been a defensive gem, such as coverage issues on Saturday against the Sting, they’re hard to do anything against when they play their systems.

Coming into Thursday, three of their last five games saw them allow fewer than 20 shots. The other two games were fewer than 30 shots each. Thursday night was a pure defensive battle with just 40 shots combined. Walters said it’s also a credit to the 67’s, who are a well-coached club.

“No, zero (room out there),” he said. “I said it before the game, they’re very well-coached. (Dave Cameron) has been around a long time. They play structured hockey. I said it was going to be a tough battle and a low-scoring game. Thankfully, we came out on top.”

The Windsor #Spitfires got two goals from D Carson Woodall, plus 18-saves from Michael Newlove, in a 2-0 win over the Ottawa #67s on Thursday night at the WFCU Centre. #OHL pic.twitter.com/A3l2wqabS4 — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) October 24, 2025

While offence is a fun part of the game, it’s hard to win championships if you can’t defend. Walters has continuously pressed that concept. He said that the buy-in for their structures has been almost instantaneous this season.

“I said to the coaches, I don’t know if I’ve had a team buy in this early, this quick, to defence-first, staying above guys, and not giving up odd-man rushes,” Walters said. “Obviously, (odd-man rushes) are going to happen, but if you go through our shot totals and scoring chances, it’s probably the best that I’ve been around.”

Win the battles in your own zone, get the puck, go down the ice, and create chances. They did that on Thursday. While they ran into another strong defensive club, it’s still a proven system.

Belchetz and Cristoforo May Be on Sidelines

Since last season, the Spitfires have developed a “next man up” philosophy. When someone gets injured or suspended, the next person up keeps the train moving. Unfortunately, that might come into play again for the club.

In the second period, defenceman Anthony Cristoforo was hit from behind by 67’s veteran forward Caden Kelly, who then got into an altercation and was tossed from the game. Cristoforo played a bit after but didn’t finish the game. After the game, Walters didn’t have an update on his condition and just said the medical team was looking at him.

Later in the period, Spitfires’ defenceman Andrew Robinson was hit from behind by 67’s forward Zach Houban. That led to a situation with Belchetz, who was tossed out of the game for being an “aggressor”, which carried a game misconduct.

The OHL will likely look at both situations. However, Walters said those decisions to defend teammates are on the players and, while it’s often quick thinking and can negate a power play, he’s proud of them.

“They had a couple of hits that were questionable and the league will look at them,” Walters said. “Our guys stepped up for our guys, so really proud of them … It’s the blink of an eye for those kids, right? They want to be there for their teammates, who they love and care for. Obviously, we don’t tell them to go jump guys. That was both on their decision. Like I said, I’m proud of them for sticking up.”

It’s not the result the Spitfires wanted for either Cristoforo and Belchetz and hopefully neither are out of the lineup for long. However, with the “next man up” mentality, they’ll make due until the players return. Their next game is Friday when they welcome Carter George and the Owen Sound Attack to the WFCU Centre.