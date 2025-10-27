Red Wings’ Comeback Win Over the Blues Proves They’re for Real

The Detroit Red Wings’ Oct. 25, 2025, win over the St. Louis Blues was far more than just another division victory; it was a microcosm of what Detroit’s rebuild under Steve Yzerman is aiming to become: resilience, depth, and true belief. Trailing 4-0, the Red Wings exploded for six unanswered goals to stun the Blues 6-4 at Little Caesars Arena, marking just their third loss in the first nine games (6-3-0).

A Game of Two Halves and Hope

The Blues came out of the gate strong, scoring twice in the first period and extending to 4-0 midway through the second. They outshot Detroit considerably early on and looked poised to dominate. But a combination of structural adjustments, momentum swings and opportunistic scoring propelled the Red Wings back into the game. The comeback began with a power-play goal by Jonatan Berggren at 7:52 of the second, followed by two goals in 27 seconds from rookie Emmitt Finnie and longtime depth forward J.T. Compher to turn the tide. Then in the third period, defenseman Simon Edvinsson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:12 remaining and added an empty-netter to complete the rally.

Emmitt Finnie, Detroit Red Wings (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

What It Means for Detroit Going Forward

1. Evidence of Depth Maturing & Readiness

The ability to mount a comeback like this, especially against a veteran playoff contender like the Blues, is a strong indicator that Detroit’s roster is maturing. The goals came from a mix of emerging talent (Simon Edvinsson, Finnie) and experienced players (JT Compher, Alex DeBrincat, who tied the game at 4-4), demonstrating that production is no longer dependent on a single line.

2. Reinforced Identity Under Coach Todd McLellan

Todd McLellan’s system emphasizes structure, accountability and transition play. After the Red Wings fell into a 4-0 hole, the coaching staff and players showed composure, adjusted tempo and controlled high-danger chances. Goaltender John Gibson made 25 saves, limiting damage early and enabling the comeback. The result: a performance that aligns with the identity Detroit is building.

3. Cliffhanger No More

In past seasons, the Red Wings often got off to slow starts and lost tight games they should have won. This time, they found a way even when the game looked nearly lost. Turning a four-goal deficit into a win is not just dramatic, it’s a foundational step in changing cultures.

4. Momentum Builder in the Atlantic Division

Entering the game at 5-3-0 (per the season log), Detroit needed to make a statement in the stacked Atlantic Division, where teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs are vying for supremacy. This win adds credibility and belief to a push for a playoff spot.

Takeaways & What to Watch

Special-teams impact : Berggren’s power-play goal signalled a power play that remains a work in progress but can deliver.

: Berggren’s power-play goal signalled a power play that remains a work in progress but can deliver. Emerging leadership : Edvinsson’s third-period goals show a young player stepping up in big moments.

: Edvinsson’s third-period goals show a young player stepping up in big moments. Sustainability of structure : While the comeback was thrilling, Detroit still allowed 12 shots in the first period and gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. Fixing the early game start remains vital.

: While the comeback was thrilling, Detroit still allowed 12 shots in the first period and gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. Fixing the early game start remains vital. Next test: How will they carry this energy and momentum against the Blues on Tuesday night? Can they use these experiences in games going forward, especially during the Western road trip, which includes teams such as the Vegas Golden Knights and the LA Kings?

Final Thoughts

The Red Wings’ Oct. 25 win over the Blues marks more than just a thrilling comeback; it signals the maturation of Detroit’s rebuild. With depth producing, a cohesive identity under McLellan solidifying and young leaders stepping up, the Red Wings aren’t merely rising, they’re announcing themselves. For a franchise chasing its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, this one game may offer a glimpse of the breakthrough to come.