Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Capitals –10/31/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (4-5-1) at CAPITALS (6-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN1, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov –Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Calum Ritchie

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Barzal is expected to return; he was a healthy scratch Thursday for disciplinary reasons after arriving late for the team’s morning skate that day. … New York recalled Ritchie, a center, from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday, and loaned defenseman Marshall Warren to Bridgeport

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Justin Sourdif

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body), Ethen Frank (upper body)

Status report

Strome could return; the center skated in a regular jersey Friday after missing a 1-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. … Frank, a forward who left in the third period Tuesday, was placed on injured reserve.

