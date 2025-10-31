Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Capitals –10/31/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (4-5-1) at CAPITALS (6-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN1, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov –Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Calum Ritchie
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Barzal is expected to return; he was a healthy scratch Thursday for disciplinary reasons after arriving late for the team’s morning skate that day. … New York recalled Ritchie, a center, from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday, and loaned defenseman Marshall Warren to Bridgeport
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Justin Sourdif
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body), Ethen Frank (upper body)
Status report
Strome could return; the center skated in a regular jersey Friday after missing a 1-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. … Frank, a forward who left in the third period Tuesday, was placed on injured reserve.
