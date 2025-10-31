Hurricanes Finish October With 6-2 Win Over Islanders

The Carolina Hurricanes were looking to end the month of October with a win over the New York Islanders on Thursday, Oct. 30, in Raleigh, NC. Both teams entered the matchup with a two-game losing streak and were looking for treats, not tricks, on Halloween Eve. In the end, the Hurricanes walked away with the full-size candy bars and the 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Game Recap

The Hurricanes saw three goals in the first period, all before 11 minutes had passed. Bradly Nadeau scored his first NHL goal after stealing the puck in the left faceoff circle. Instead of stick handling for the perfect shot, he just gripped it and ripped it and got it past David Rittich. He showed off his elite NHL shot to give the Hurricanes an early 1-0 lead 2:33 into the game. Barely under three minutes later, Mike Reilly deposited his first goal with the Hurricanes, while on the penalty kill. He picked up his own rebound, circled the goal, and stuffed it for the wraparound marker. His shorthanded goal made it 2-0 Hurricanes under six minutes into the game.

Jordan Martinook got in the scoring parade as he kept up the play to find the puck by Rittich, who thought he had it. Being Johnny on the spot, Martinook tapped it into the empty net, making it a 3-0 game for the home side. However, the Islanders would eventually score on the power play. Their first overall pick in Matthew Schaefer, made it a 3-1 game for his third goal of the season. After that, Brandon Bussi parked the bus in the crease and did not let another go in.

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Bradly Nadeau shot a goal on his shot past New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

The second period did not see any goals. It was more so ugly hockey with a plethora of faceoffs more than shots. Shots were 10-7 in favor of the Hurricanes, but Bussi held down the crease and kept the Hurricanes’ lead at two after two periods of play.

The third period saw four goals, three from the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake made it a 4-1 game after Taylor Hall’s nifty stick handles fooled Schaefer to set up the pass. Blake’s third of the season made it a three-goal lead again. Bussi also picked up his first NHL point with the secondary assist. Andrei Svechnikov made it a 5-2 game, 11 seconds after Simon Holmstrom tried to get the Islanders back in the game. At that point, the game seemed out of reach. The final goal came with 11 seconds left in the game as Logan Stankoven scored his fourth of the season. Nikolaj Ehlers picked up his fourth assist. Bussi secured his third win of the season, saving 26 of 28 shots in the game.

The Hurricanes finish the month of October with a 7-3-0 record and 14 points. Despite being down six NHL regulars and relying on the youth movement, they have battled and are in a great spot. The calendar flips over to November, where they’ll play against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 1. Hopefully, the bad voodoo stays in October for the Hurricanes.