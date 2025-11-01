Kraken Gameday Preview: Debuting Seattle’s Third Jersey Against the Rangers

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the New York Rangers. This will be the two teams’ first meeting of the season. This matchup marks game three of Seattle’s five-game homestand. Since the homestand began, the Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers but lost to the Montreal Canadiens. The Kraken are looking to enter the win column once more with a victory over New York.

This matchup marks the Rangers’ last in a four-game road trip. Their first three games took them to Canada, where they lost to the Calgary Flames but defeated the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton. The Rangers will try to keep their two-game win streak alive.

Kraken Storylines

This is a huge game for the Kraken, not only in terms of wanting to win, but also because it’s a special occasion. Seattle will be debuting their third jerseys for the first time in a game at home. These jerseys were announced before the start of the season. The logo glows in the dark, and the stitching is illuminated too. On the sleeves and on the pants are bands to look like sonar, like a ship would use to locate a sea creature, like the one the team is named after.

Seattle Kraken Third Jersey (Photo courtesy of Seattle Kraken Twitter/X)

All signs are pointing to Kaapo Kakko returning soon. On Oct. 29, the Kraken reassigned forward John Hayden to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the American Hockey League (AHL). In sending Hayden back to the AHL, the Kraken must have someone coming off injured reserve (IR) to fill this now-empty spot amongst the forwards group. With Kakko becoming a full participant in practice, taking part in line changes and taking light contact, it seems likely he will be back with the Kraken soon.

Per radio host Mike Benton, defenseman Ryan Lindgren was entertaining some of his old teammates with the Rangers in town. In the 2024-25 season, Lindgren was traded to the Colorado Avalanche right before the deadline. During the offseason, the Kraken signed him to a four-year contract as a free agent. Lindgren spent his first six seasons in the NHL playing with the Rangers before he was traded. This game marks a bittersweet moment for the defenseman.

The player to watch in this game is Shane Wright. He is having a stellar start to the season, recording six points in ten games. He also recorded one of the three goals in the game against the Canadiens. He has been on a hot streak; let’s see if it continues tonight.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 5-2-3

Top Scorers:

Jaden Schwartz – 4 goals (G), 5 assists (A), 9 points (P) Jordan Eberle – 4 G, 4 A, 8 P Brandon Montour – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P Shane Wright – 3 G, 3 A, 6 P Vince Dunn – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 5-1-2, 2.68 goals-against average (GAA), .905 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.12 GAA, .897 SV% Matt Murray, 0-1-0, 3.13 GAA, .909 SV%

New York Rangers

Season Record: 5-5-2

Top Scorers:

Adam Fox – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P J.T. Miller – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P Artemi Panarin – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P Mika Zibanejad – 4 G, 2 A, 6 P Taylor Raddysh – 5 G, 0 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Igor Shesterkin – 3-4-2, 2.32 GAA, .916 SV% Jonathan Quick – 2-1-0, 1.35 GAA, .941 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer

Injured: Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko, Ryker Evans, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Juuso Parssinen — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe, Brandon Scanlin, Vincent Trocheck

Next Up for Seattle

The Seattle Kraken will continue their homestand on Monday, Nov. 3 when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.