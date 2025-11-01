Devils Gameday Preview: Looking to Dethrone the Kings in Los Angeles

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the New Jersey Devils are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Kings for their first meeting of the season. The Devils have been embarking on a West Coast road trip, but it hasn’t exactly gone in their favor. After an eight-game win streak, the Devils dropped their last two games against the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks. New Jersey has two more games on the road trip to turn their favor around.

Related: New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of October

The Kings kicked off a four-game homestand in their last game against the Detroit Red Wings. They fell to them 4-3 in a shootout and are searching for their next win at home tonight.

Devils Storylines

On Halloween night, Devils fans received a treat, not a trick. They signed goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million. Although he has had a less than stellar start to the season, recording a very high goals-against average (GAA) of 5.13 and also enduring an injury that set him back two weeks, there is no denying Markstrom has been a strong goaltender for the Devils in the past. There is still plenty of the season left to be played.

Per Amanda Stein, Connor Brown is questionable for this matchup against the Kings. The Devils will not hold a morning skate on Saturday ahead of the game, so the status of Brown will not come out until right before the game. He has been a huge contributor to the Devils’ success on the bottom six, recording six points in 11 games. Here’s hoping Brown is in good health for Saturday.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

The player to watch in this game is Dougie Hamilton. He recorded two assists off of Dawson Mercer’s two goals in their last game against the Sharks. He has been strong both defensively and offensively, becoming a great two-way defender for the team.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 8-3-0

Top Scorers:

Jack Hughes – 9 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 15 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 4 G, 9 A, 13 P Dawson Mercer – 6 G, 5 A, 11 P Nico Hischier – 2 G, 8 A, 10 P Timo Meier – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 5-1-0, 2.39 GAA, .906 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 2-2-0, 5.13 GAA, .830 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Los Angeles Kings

Season Record: 5-3-4

Top Scorers:

Adrian Kempe – 5 G, 10 A, 15 P Quinton Byfield – 2 G, 8 A, 10 P Kevin Fiala – 5 G, 4 A, 9 P Corey Perry – 5 G, 2 A, 7 P Brandt Clarke – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P

Goalie Stats:

Darcy Kuemper – 3-2-3, 2.82 GAA, .894 SV% Anton Forsberg – 2-1-1, 3.19 GAA, .894 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Juho Lammikko — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Seamus Casey

Injured: Brett Pesce, Cody Glass, Marc McLaughlin, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Los Angeles Kings

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere — Phillip Danault — Joel Armia

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Warren Foegele, Kyle Burroughs

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will finalize their first West Coast road trip of the season in Anaheim to take on the Ducks.