Seattle Kraken Reveal Third Jersey Ahead of 2025-26 Season

All of the teams in the NHL are currently gearing up to start the upcoming 2025-26 season. For the Seattle Kraken, this will be their fifth season in the league, and they have already planned something special for the occasion. On Sept. 4, they revealed their official third jersey. They shared a video on their social media accounts officially announcing the jersey.

Emerged from the darkness. Illuminated by bioluminescence.



The #SeaKraken's third jersey awakes from The Abyss. pic.twitter.com/HmZ6ciwU2V — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 4, 2025

For fans looking to purchase the third jersey, it will be available to season ticket holders tomorrow, Sept. 5, for pre-sale. On Sept. 11, they will be available to the general public for pre-sale. On Oct. 5, the jerseys will be available to the general public.

A Story to Go With the Jersey

Just like the mythical sea creature the team is named after, the Kraken’s third jersey tells a story. The design itself is solid black, like the sea creature that lurks in the murky depths of the ocean. The stitching on the jersey also uses black thread to emphasize the “blackout” of the jersey.

The logo has ice blue stitching that also glows in the dark. Many sea creatures that live in the depths of the ocean glow, otherwise known as bioluminescence. The Muckleshoot Casino patch will also glow in the dark. Jordan Eberle’s captain crest will also glow, as well as the alternate captains’ “A.”

Along the sleeves of the jersey and up and down the pant leg will be “sonar sleeves.” Another nod to the sea creature the team is named after, sonar would detect if a creature is lurking below the depths of the water.

The thought put into the design of the Kraken’s third jersey has not gone unnoticed. This jersey release is the perfect way for the Kraken to head into their fifth season in the NHL with a bang.

Seattle Will Wear the Jersey for 11 Games

The Kraken will wear their new third jersey for 11 home games throughout the season. The games are:

Nov. 1 vs. New York Rangers

Nov. 5 vs. San Jose Sharks

Nov. 26 vs. Dallas Stars

Dec. 8 vs. Minnesota Wild

Dec. 29 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Jan. 6 vs. Boston Bruins

Jan. 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Jan. 25 vs. New Jersey Devils

March 4 vs. St. Louis Blues

March 12 vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 9 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Per the Abyss Awakens website, the arena will have a special show on these 11 game nights. More details are sure to come soon.