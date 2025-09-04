Oilers Goaltending Not Good Enough to Win Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers needed one big save in double overtime of Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final and they never got it. Instead, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand scored the game-winner on a breakaway on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner that should have been stopped.

Clutch goaltenders make this save. Take the save Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent made on Boston Bruins 50-goal scorer Johnny Bucyk in overtime of Game 2 of the 1974 Stanley Cup Final. The Flyers had not won a game on Boston Garden ice in seven years, and a Boston goal would’ve sent the Bruins back to Philadelphia with a 2-0 series lead. Instead, Parent stopped Bucyk on a breakaway, and minutes later, Flyers captain Bobby Clarke scored the game-winner, and the Flyers eventually won their first Stanley Cup championship.

Fast-forward to Game 1 of the 1984 Stanley Cup Final, where Grant Fuhr stood on his head, making big save after another to beat the New York Islanders 1-0. Or consider Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby’s save in Game 2 off Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Alex Tuch in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. That save at that moment completely turned the series in Washington’s favour.

Key saves at crucial moments: that’s what the Oilers have needed in their two recent Stanley Cup Final appearances, but unfortunately, they didn’t get them. That’s why I can no longer trust Skinner to be a difference maker for the Oilers for a third season in a row.

Understanding Oilers Cap Issues for 2025-26 NHL Season

Great goalies don’t grow on trees, and with the Oilers right up against the NHL salary cap this season, you can understand how difficult it could be for Oilers general manager (GM) Stan Bowman to go out and get a new goalie. However, I trust that he’ll find a way to get something done, similar to how he was able to surprise everyone by trading for Jake Walman at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. If it means unloading a key veteran with a high salary in a three-way deal with two other teams, then that’s the way it could be. I don’t think the hiring of new goalie coach Peter Aubry will make a difference in Skinner’s ability to come up big in the Stanley Cup Final. You either have it or you don’t. And, I also don’t believe that if the Oilers were to trade Skinner away, he would come back to haunt them.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

I think Skinner is a good, capable NHL goaltender who is in need of a change of scenery, similar to former Oilers goaltender Devan Dubnyk. As much as Dubnyk was able to turn his career around after being traded by the Oilers, he was a solid NHL goaltender who was never able to win a Stanley Cup. I view Skinner the same way. An elite goaltender is something the Oilers haven’t had since Dwayne Roloson manned the crease for from 2006 to 2009.

Former Oilers General Manager Mishandled Goaltenders

I have a soft spot for Skinner, as I feel he was thrust into the starting job in Edmonton before he was ready. That falls on former GM Ken Holland, who signed free-agent goaltender Jack Campbell to a huge contract back in 2022, only to have Campbell underperform in a big way. If it wasn’t for the unproven Skinner playing well when Campbell faltered in 2022-23, the Oilers might not have even made the playoffs. However, Skinner has only been able to take the Oilers so far, that’s why it’s time for a change in goal.

As reliable as Calvin Pickard has been for the Oilers, he may not be the answer they need either. As it sits, the Oilers are going into this season with both Skinner and Pickard; with an improved defence and a defensive-minded head coach in Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers should be fine in the regular season, but if I was Bowman, I’d be looking to make a deal between now and the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Related: Ranking NHL Teams By Goaltenders

I know my opinion goes against many who have crafted some wise arguments for being patient with Skinner. I like both Skinner and Pickard, I just wish they could’ve taken the Oilers all the way to a Stanley Cup victory in 2024 and 2025. Unfortunately, I no longer trust that they’re able to help the Oilers get there.