Trading Stuart Skinner Would Be the Oilers’ Biggest Mistake

Every NHL offseason is accompanied by a flood of trade rumours and suggestions, and this summer, some of the loudest chatter has centred on the Edmonton Oilers‘ goaltending situation. There’s talk about whether it’s time to move on from Stuart Skinner.

At first, that might sound bold or even exciting to some fans. But if you step back and really look at the whole picture, it’s clear: trading Skinner right now would be a mistake—a big one. When you consider his development, value, performance, and fit, Skinner’s not the weak link. He’s been a big part of what’s working in Edmonton.

Skinner Is a Hometown Oiler Who Gets What It Means to Play in Edmonton

Skinner is more than just the one guarding the net—he’s an Edmonton kid who grew up dreaming about the team. That kind of connection means something. He wants to be an Oiler. He’s never been heard “hemming and hawing” like other players have sputtered throughout Oil Country. He is an Oiler. Period.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Playing for your hometown team comes with a special kind of pressure and pride, and Skinner has shown he’s ready to carry that. Fans can tell when a player truly understands what it means to represent the city. Skinner lives with those expectations every time he steps on the ice. It’s not something you can replicate by trading for the “flashiest” name on the market.

Skinner Is Solid, Not Flashy—And That’s Exactly What Edmonton Needs

The Oilers don’t need a goalie who steals every game with highlight-reel saves. With scorers like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lighting up the scoreboard, the goalie’s job is to be steady. Be Grant Fuhr in the present. Keep the puck out of the net, stay calm when the pressure mounts, and give the team a chance to win night after night.

Skinner has done that. He’s been reliable, steady, and composed—often when the stakes have been highest. Is he perfect? No goalie is. But he’s exactly the kind of goalie the team needs to move forward.

The Numbers Back Up Skinner’s Value

Skinner’s most basic stats over five NHL seasons tell a clear story: he’s consistent and dependable. In regular-season play, he’s put up a 98–54–14 record, 2.72 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. In the playoffs, he’s suited up for 50 games, with 26 wins and four shutouts.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) looks for the puck between Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

At 26 years old, Skinner has already played more meaningful games than many goalies play in their career. Plus, he’s doing it on a bargain of a contract—a $2.6 million cap hit through this season. For a team balancing big contracts and likely about to sign the largest NHL contract of all time, that kind of value is gold.

Every Goalie Has Tough Nights—Skinner’s No Different

Let’s be real: every goalie has games they’d like back. Edmonton’s playoff spotlight shines bright, and every soft goal gets amplified. However, Skinner has demonstrated the strength to bounce back. He learns, he adjusts, and he stays mentally strong when the pressure is at its highest. That kind of grit is worth its weight in gold.

If Edmonton traded Skinner, who steps in? A pricey veteran? An unproven prospect? Where does the team find someone better than Skinner? The goalie market isn’t exactly flush with guaranteed upgrades. Moving Skinner risks disrupting stability during a Stanley Cup window.

Sadly, Jack Campbell didn’t work out for the Edmonton Oilers.

(Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This isn’t about being sentimental because we like Skinner (although we do), it’s about being smart – logical. Skinner isn’t the problem, and trading him won’t magically fix anything. The Oilers would be better off building around the foundation he’s helped set.

Bottom Line: Skinner Has Earned That Net

Overall, Skinner has done his job. He’s shown steady growth, mental toughness, and consistency—all while carrying the unique weight of being the hometown kid in one of hockey’s most passionate cities. That kind of pressure isn’t easy to handle, and yet he’s managed to perform at a level that gives Edmonton fans real hope.

So why fix what isn’t broken? The playoffs are won with depth and stability, and Skinner provides exactly that in net. Trading him now would disrupt a core piece of the team’s foundation at a time when continuity is crucial. If the Oilers want to continue pushing for the Stanley Cup, they need to build on what has been established over the last two playoff runs, rather than tearing things down and starting over.

At 26, Skinner is just hitting his stride—and the best years are still ahead. Before moving too rashly, it’s wiser to see what 2025–26 brings for Skinner. For now, it’s hoped the new goalie coach is working closely with him as the season quickly approaches.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]