Appreciating Benoit & Myers – 2 Maple Leafs Defensemen With Bite

When you think of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense, it’s easy to jump to the usual suspects—Morgan Rielly, maybe Jake McCabe, or whoever’s quarterbacking the power play. But dig a little deeper and you’ll find something else brewing: two hard-nosed defenders bringing a quiet edge to the blue line.

Simon Benoit and Philippe Myers aren’t flashy. They’re not putting up points or chasing headlines. But every night, they’re going over the boards with purpose—shutting down top lines, finishing hits, and doing the gritty, blue-collar work this team’s been missing for far too long. In a market that knows its hockey and respects its grinders, Benoit and Myers are giving Maple Leafs fans exactly what they’ve been craving.

Benoit and Myers Carry No Hype, Just Hard Hats

Simon Benoit didn’t arrive with much buzz. Undrafted. Depth piece. A player you pencil into your roster in case someone gets hurt. But Benoit didn’t just show up—he’s stuck around by playing the kind of game that leaves a mark. He hits hard, he plays simple, and he doesn’t take a shift off.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 6-foot-4, he brings size and a snarl, but there’s also discipline in his game. He’s not out there running around—he’s picking his spots, protecting the net, and keeping his side of the ice in order. Benoit doesn’t try to do too much. In a league full of players chasing big plays, that’s exactly what makes him valuable.

Myers Doing It Quietly—And Doing It Right

On the other side is Philippe Myers, who’s had a bit of a winding road—with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, and now Toronto. It’s not always easy for a player to find his game after bouncing around, but in Myers’ case, the Maple Leafs might’ve caught him at just the right time.

Myers is calm, steady, and uses his long reach to make life tough for opposing forwards. No panic, no frills. Just smart positioning, strong clears, and a veteran feel in his play that you don’t often get from a blueliner still under 30. Paired with Benoit’s physicality, Myers gives the Maple Leafs a player who might not be loud, but is definitely effective.

Both Benoit and Myers Play the Kind of Hockey That Matters in May

Everyone loves speed and skill—and Toronto’s got plenty of that. But let’s not kid ourselves: playoff hockey is a battle of attrition. Ice gets tighter. Every inch becomes a battle. And that’s where players like Benoit and Myers become not just useful, but critical. These are the players you want on the ice when it’s 2-1 with five minutes left.

Philippe Myers, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When the Maple Leafs are killing a penalty or when the other team’s top unit is pressing, these two have their heads down, working hard every shift. They’re the ones boxing out in front of the crease, making life miserable for net-crashers, and taking away second chances. Come playoff time, you can’t fake toughness. These two live it.

Maple Leafs Fans Love Their Grinders

For all the attention the stars get in this market (and rightfully so), there’s always been a deep appreciation in Toronto for players who show up, punch the clock, and get their hands dirty. Think Roman Polák or Tim Brent-players who earned every minute they got.

Benoit and Myers are carving out that same kind of respect. They’re not trying to be something they’re not. They’re staying in their lane, doing the job, and earning the fans’ trust one shift at a time. And you can feel it—in the cheers after a clean hit, a blocked shot, a well-earned zone clear, or perhaps most of all, working hard to cover a mistake they just made. It’s not just respect. It’s a connection to Leafs Nation.

Benoit and Myers are More Than Just Stopgaps

It’s easy to look at players like Benoit and Myers and think they’re just here until someone more skilled comes along. But that’s selling them short. They’re not placeholders. They’re carving out roles.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With manageable contracts, clear responsibilities, and a growing sense of chemistry, there’s every reason to believe they can be part of the Maple Leafs’ blue line for the long haul—especially if Toronto wants to be a tougher team to play against. They don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Just keep doing what they do: play tough, play smart, and make the other team work for every inch.

Final Accolades for the Heavy Lifters

As the team gears up for another postseason push, don’t overlook the players doing the heavy lifting. Benoit and Myers might not make the postgame interviews or end up on the scoresheet, but they’re out there earning trust, building momentum, and bringing an edge the Maple Leafs have lacked for too long.

They’re not stars. They’re not saviours. They’re maybe even a bit better—dependable. And for a team that’s been chasing consistency on the blue line, that might be the most valuable thing of all.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]