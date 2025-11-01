3 Golden Knights Takeaways Through Month of October

The Vegas Golden Knights are right where they expected to be 11 games into the season. With a 6-2-3 record and first place in the Pacific Division, it’s no surprise to see them among the NHL’s best.

Over the past six months, Vegas has done what contenders do: added to its foundation and kept its core intact. Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, and Adin Hill have all signed extensions, part of a broader effort to lock in the roster that’s delivered results year after year.

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2023, the Golden Knights have made the playoffs in eight of nine seasons, a remarkable run for a club that’s still short of its 10th anniversary.

Through October, a few takeaways have already started to define who the Golden Knights are — and where they might be headed.

Stars Are Doing Star Things

The Golden Knights once again look like one of the deepest teams up front in the NHL, and it’s shown early. Through the first month of the season, that forward depth has been a defining trait — and a big reason why Vegas keeps finding ways to win.

Eichel has set the pace early, leading the team with 19 points through 11 games and earning the NHL’s First Star of the Month honors for October.

Right behind him, the script feels familiar. Marner has 14 points in 11 games, shaking off a slow start to find his stride in Vegas. His playmaking has meshed seamlessly with Pavel Dorofeyev’s finishing touch — a combination that’s quickly becoming one of the Golden Knights’ most dangerous duos.

Mark Stone was placed on long-term injured reserve more than a week ago and will be eligible to return no earlier than Nov. 15. Tomáš Hertl is a point-per-game player, followed by Dorofeyev, as he has recorded nine goals in 11 games.

It’s no surprise to see the success up front, but the Golden Knights’ goaltending has been another story.

Where’s the Goaltending?

Goaltending has long been a strength for the Golden Knights. From Marc-André Fleury to Robin Lehner and now Hill, the position has featured several notable names since the team’s inception.

This season has been different. Hill has been injured twice and is listed as week-to-week after leaving the Oct. 20 game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In his absence, Akira Schmid has taken over in net. He holds a 5-1-0 record but has posted an .892 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average. Carl Lindbom, the Golden Knights’ 2021 seventh-round pick, has also appeared in games due to the injuries.

Goaltender Carter Hart remains unavailable until Dec. 2, when he will be eligible to play against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Putting the Power in Power Play

Vegas struggled on the power play in past seasons, but with a star-studded lineup, improvement was expected. In 2024-25 it was one of the best in the NHL and now that has continued into this season.

The Golden Knights rank ninth in the NHL with a 25.6% success rate and have generated offense across all areas of the ice. Dorofeyev leads the league with five power-play goals and has been one of the primary contributors with the man advantage.

The absence of Mark Stone has coincided with a slight regression, but the unit remains one of the most effective in the league.

As the season progresses, maintaining that level of production will be a challenge, but the potential remains evident.