Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Wild –11/1/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (6-6-0) at WILD (3-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SN360
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Mackenzie MacEachern
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
P.O Joseph — Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev
Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Boeser is expected to play after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, when he was hit by a shot; he practiced Friday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Danila Yurov
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Yurov, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after being in the lineup the previous 10 games.
