Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Wild –11/1/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (6-6-0) at WILD (3-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SN360

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Evander Kane — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Mackenzie MacEachern

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

P.O Joseph — Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kirill Kudryavtsev

Injured: Conor Garland (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Boeser is expected to play after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 shootout win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, when he was hit by a shot; he practiced Friday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin — Ben Jones — Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Danila Yurov

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Yurov, a forward, will be a healthy scratch after being in the lineup the previous 10 games.

