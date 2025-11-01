Projected Lineups for Blues vs Blue Jackets –11/1/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Kessel may replace Mailloux, a defenseman, and Hofer will make his fourth start of the season, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro — Jake Christiansen

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday; Columbus will rotate its starting goalie for the 11th straight game this season.

