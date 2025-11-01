Projected Lineups for Blues vs Blue Jackets –11/1/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (3-6-2) at BLUE JACKETS (6-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Pius Suter — Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Kessel may replace Mailloux, a defenseman, and Hofer will make his fourth start of the season, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said.
Latest for THW:
- Keys to a St. Louis Blues’ Victory vs. the Blue Jackets
- Blues’ Losing Streak Is Killing Team’s Goal of Being a Contender This Season
- NHL Morning Recap – October 31, 2025
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro — Jake Christiansen
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday; Columbus will rotate its starting goalie for the 11th straight game this season.
Latest for THW:
- Blue Jackets’ Werenski & Mateychuk Big Part of Improved Defense
- Blue Jackets’ First 10 Games Show Real Progress
- Are the Blue Jackets a Legitimate Threat to Win the Metropolitan Division?