Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canadiens –11/1/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (8-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Shepard took part in the Senators morning skate Saturday and will back up Ullmark after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Ottawa assigned goalie Leevi Merilainen to Belleville. … Matinpalo enters the lineup in place of Spence, a defenseman who will be a healthy scratch.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Kirby Dach — Joe Veleno — Zach Bolduc
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fourth straight game.
