Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canadiens –11/1/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (8-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Shepard took part in the Senators morning skate Saturday and will back up Ullmark after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Ottawa assigned goalie Leevi Merilainen to Belleville. … Matinpalo enters the lineup in place of Spence, a defenseman who will be a healthy scratch.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Kirby Dach — Joe Veleno — Zach Bolduc

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the fourth straight game.

Latest for THW: