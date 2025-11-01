Canadiens’ Offense Off to a Hot Start

The Montreal Canadiens have started the 2025-26 season on a strong note, and a big part of that success comes from something fans have been waiting years to see: consistent offensive production. Through the first eleven games, the Habs are showing a level of efficiency and finishing ability that simply wasn’t there a season ago. It’s early, but there’s a different energy around this team, and it’s being driven by goals.

A Red-Hot Start

The numbers tell the story. Montreal has scored 40 goals in its first 11 games, averaging 3.64 goals per game, good for fifth in the entire NHL. That’s a major step up from recent years, where the Canadiens often struggled to put the puck in the net. This time around, the offense looks faster, more creative, and more confident in the attacking zone.

What’s changed? For one, the team’s depth has improved. Players like Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen have stepped in and made immediate impacts, while Cole Caufield has found his elite scoring touch with nine goals already. Meanwhile, Lane Hutson continues to be an offensive weapon from the blue line, adding creativity and puck movement that few young defensemen can match.

Montreal isn’t just relying on one line or one star player. The scoring has been spread out across the roster, which makes the team harder to defend against. That balance has also taken pressure off players like Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, who can focus more on their all-around play knowing others are contributing offensively.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

The Canadiens’ power play has also been more productive early on. Their puck movement has been quicker, and they’ve been creating more high-danger chances. It’s not perfect yet, but the unit looks much more dynamic, an area that has held this team back for years.

Compared to 2024-25

To fully understand how far the Canadiens have come, you have to look back at last season. In 2024-25, Montreal finished 17th in the NHL in goals per game with an average of 2.96, a full 0.68 goals lower than their current pace. That difference doesn’t sound massive, but in today’s NHL, it’s the kind of jump that can turn a team in the hunt into a legitimate playoff contender.

Last season, Montreal often relied on strong goaltending and defensive structure to stay competitive. The problem was that the team was also allowing 3.18 goals per game, meaning they were being outscored on average, not exactly a recipe for success. Despite that, they still managed to squeak into the playoffs, largely because of their resilience and knack for winning close games.

This season, the equation looks much more sustainable. The Canadiens are outscoring opponents, playing faster, and showing more offensive chemistry than at any point during their rebuild. Even players who struggled last season are stepping up.

The difference is that this season’s Canadiens don’t have to be perfect defensively to win. Their offense is good enough to carry them through tough stretches, and that’s something they haven’t been able to say for a while.

An Interesting Statistical Twist

There’s an intriguing stat hidden beneath the Canadiens’ early-season scoring success: they rank 28th in the league in shots per game at just 25.8. On paper, that seems concerning; teams that shoot less usually score less. Yet Montreal is finding the back of the net at one of the best rates in the NHL.

What that tells us is simple: the Canadiens are being extremely efficient with their chances. They’re not firing pucks aimlessly from the perimeter; instead, they’re generating high-quality opportunities and making them count. The team’s shooting percentage sits among the league’s best, which suggests a more deliberate and confident offensive approach.

However, it’s worth noting that such efficiency is difficult to maintain over a full season. Shooting percentages tend to even out, and if the Canadiens’ luck cools off, their scoring numbers could dip. That’s why maintaining offensive zone time and improving their shot volume should be priorities moving forward. Still, the early signs are promising, and Montreal’s offense is evolving from a volume-based approach to one built on precision and execution.

More Than Just Numbers

Beyond the analytics, there’s a visible confidence in how the Canadiens play. Their puck support, passing, and timing in transition look smoother. The young core, Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Hutson, and Demidov, has found a rhythm, blending speed with creativity. Head coach Martin St. Louis deserves credit for this transformation; his emphasis on offensive instincts and freedom is starting to pay off in tangible results.

If the Canadiens continue to combine efficiency with depth scoring, they could very well remain in the playoff picture all season long. For the first time in years, fans can believe that Montreal’s offense isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving.