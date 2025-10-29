5 Takeaways From Montreal Canadiens’ First 10 Games of 2025-26 Season

Ten games into the 2025–26 season, the Montreal Canadiens have already given fans a good sense of what this team is becoming. The blend of youthful energy, offensive flair, and improved depth has made them an entertaining group to watch. But as much as there’s excitement, there are also a few warning signs, especially on the injury front and in net. Let’s look at the five key takeaways from the Canadiens’ opening stretch. A stretch where the team started with an impressive 7-3-0 record.

1. Dobes’ Emergence and Montembault’s Slow Start

It didn’t take long for Jakub Dobeš to make an impression. The young goaltender has been steady, calm, and technically sharp through his early appearances, looking more and more like a legitimate NHL backup, or perhaps something more. With Samuel Montembeault’s inconsistent start, the crease has suddenly become a 50-50 split rather than a clear hierarchy.

Montembeault has had his moments, but also a few shaky outings. Through his first five starts, Monty had a 2-3-0 record with a 3.82 goals-against average and .842 save percentage. Dobeš, on the other hand, has shown poise beyond his years. His rebound placement and ability to stay square to the puck have been standout traits. This duo dynamic might actually benefit the Canadiens long-term; Montembeault can manage his workload better, and Dobeš gets meaningful NHL experience.

It’s still early, but if the trend continues, Martin St. Louis may have to treat his goaltending situation like a true rotation. That could pay dividends later in the season, keeping both netminders fresh for a potential playoff push.

2. Caufield’s Hot Start

Cole Caufield’s start to the season has been exactly what fans were hoping for. With seven goals in the first ten games, and an eighth and ninth coming in Game 11, Caufield looks every bit the elite scorer the Canadiens envisioned when they drafted him.

He’s found chemistry with his linemates, using his quick release and hockey IQ to consistently find open space. What’s even more impressive is that many of his goals haven’t come from the power play; he’s been producing at even strength, which shows how much more complete his offensive game has become.

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky and forward Ivan Demidov and defenseman Lane Hutson celebrate Slafkovsky’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

After dealing with injuries and inconsistency in past seasons, Caufield appears confident and fully healthy. If he maintains this pace, he’s on track for a 40-plus goal campaign, a feat not many Canadiens players have achieved in recent years.

3. Injuries Piling Up

If there’s one concern early on, it’s health. Kaiden Guhle is out for several weeks, Patrik Laine is expected to miss three to four months with a core injury, and Kirby Dach has already missed time. Losing three key players this early is no small blow.

Laine’s absence removes a veteran scoring presence from the lineup, while Guhle’s injury hurts a defensive group that has otherwise looked strong. Dach’s absence disrupts the middle-six chemistry and forces young players into more demanding roles.

On the other hand, Montreal’s depth is showing its value. Joe Veleno has stepped in with solid two-way play, and players like Joshua Roy and Owen Beck have been called up. But the injuries highlight a recurring theme: the Canadiens’ rebuild is still in progress. The margin for error remains thin when top players are sidelined.

4. Lane Hutson’s Offensive Brilliance Continues

Few players in the league are as electrifying on the blue line as Lane Hutson. With nine points in his first ten games, the young defenceman continues to be a driving force in Montreal’s attack. Whether it’s quarterbacking the power play or leading a breakout with his skating and vision, Hutson’s confidence is through the roof.

His ability to control the pace of play and make creative, high-reward passes has transformed the Canadiens’ transition game. There’s still work to be done defensively; Hutson’s smaller frame sometimes gets exposed in board battles, but his offensive impact far outweighs the occasional mistake. He’s already looking like a legitimate top-pair defenceman and one of the most exciting young players in the NHL.

5. The Youngsters Are Thriving

The most encouraging storyline from the Canadiens’ first ten games might be the performance of their young forwards. Ivan Demidov has lived up to the hype, posting nine points in his first ten games of the season and quickly establishing himself as a Calder Trophy contender. His creativity, puck skills, and patience in the offensive zone make him look like a future star.

Oliver Kapanen, meanwhile, has quietly been excellent with seven points in ten games, combining smart two-way play with timely scoring. His hockey sense and positioning make him an ideal middle-six centre for St. Louis’ system. Zachary Bolduc, with four goals, continues to show why he could be a long-term piece of the Canadiens’ offensive core.

This young wave is more than just promising; it’s productive. Montreal isn’t just developing players; they’re getting real NHL contributions from them. That balance between youth and experience is starting to give the Canadiens an identity built around speed, creativity, and resilience.

Ten games in, the Canadiens sit in an encouraging position. They’ve shown flashes of brilliance, with Caufield and Hutson leading the way offensively and young stars like Demidov and Kapanen stepping up. However, injuries and inconsistent goaltending remind everyone that this team is still learning how to win consistently.