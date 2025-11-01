Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Flyers –11/1/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson

Mattias Maccelli — John Tavares — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan

Sammy Blais — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body)

Status report

Nylander will be out for the third time in four games; the forward, who took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, said he was injured when he was cross-checked by Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker during a 5-3 loss on Oct. 24. … Laughton practiced for the second straight day, and Toronto coach Craig Berube said the forward could make his season debut as early as Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. … Tanev will play after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Lorentz is day to day; the forward was injured when he was checked into the boards during the second period of a 6-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Trevor Zegras — Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Rodrigo Abols — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

Couturier will be a game-time decision; the center missed the final two periods of a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday with an upper-body injury sustained when he was hit by a shot by teammate Noah Juulsen. … Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut if Couturier is unavailable. … The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to the AHL on Friday.

