Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Flyers –11/1/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (5-5-1) at FLYERS (6-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson
Mattias Maccelli — John Tavares — Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan
Sammy Blais — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body)
Status report
Nylander will be out for the third time in four games; the forward, who took part in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, said he was injured when he was cross-checked by Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker during a 5-3 loss on Oct. 24. … Laughton practiced for the second straight day, and Toronto coach Craig Berube said the forward could make his season debut as early as Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. … Tanev will play after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Lorentz is day to day; the forward was injured when he was checked into the boards during the second period of a 6-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Trevor Zegras — Matvei Michkov
Nikita Grebenkin — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Rodrigo Abols — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning
Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
Couturier will be a game-time decision; the center missed the final two periods of a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday with an upper-body injury sustained when he was hit by a shot by teammate Noah Juulsen. … Gaucher was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut if Couturier is unavailable. … The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to the AHL on Friday.
