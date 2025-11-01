Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Oilers –11/1/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (5-4-2) at OILERS (5-4-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, TVAS2, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert — Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Mikheyev is expected to return after missing two games with an upper-body injury; he will take the place of Dickinson, a forward, who aggravated a previous injury and was forced to leave a 6-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Dach moves over from right wing to center the third line.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Philp is back in the Oilers lineup in place of Tomasek, a forward. … Edmonton, which used an 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup the previous two games, are going back to a conventional 12-6 lineup; Lazar comes in and Stecher, a defenseman, comes out.

