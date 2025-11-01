Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Oilers –11/1/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Place today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (5-4-2) at OILERS (5-4-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, TVAS2, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — — Colton Dach — Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert — Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)
Mikheyev is expected to return after missing two games with an upper-body injury; he will take the place of Dickinson, a forward, who aggravated a previous injury and was forced to leave a 6-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Dach moves over from right wing to center the third line.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard — Noah Philp — Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
Philp is back in the Oilers lineup in place of Tomasek, a forward. … Edmonton, which used an 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup the previous two games, are going back to a conventional 12-6 lineup; Lazar comes in and Stecher, a defenseman, comes out.
