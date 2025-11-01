Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Kraken –11/1/25

The New York Rangers take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (5-5-2) at KRAKEN (5-2-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Juuso Parssinen — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kakko is expected to make his season debut after breaking his hand during a preseason game at the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 24.
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Kaapo Kakko — Shane Wright — Mason Marchment
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
