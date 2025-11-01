Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Kraken –11/1/25

The New York Rangers take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (5-5-2) at KRAKEN (5-2-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Juuso Parssinen — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Brennan Othmann, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kakko is expected to make his season debut after breaking his hand during a preseason game at the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 24.

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Kaapo Kakko — Shane Wright — Mason Marchment

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

