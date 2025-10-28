3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-3 OT Loss to the Canadiens

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Montreal Canadiens. The Kraken just played the Canadiens two weeks prior in their home opener on Oct. 14. Just like in their home opener, the Canadiens won in overtime, 4-3. With this victory, the Canadiens swept the Kraken in the season series.

Seattle Battled Back

Towards the middle of the third period, the Kraken had not scored a single goal. They still managed to make a strong enough comeback to tie the game to bring it to overtime despite this.

With just about nine minutes on the clock in the third period, the Kraken scored their first goal of the game. While Jayden Struble was in the box for hooking Berkly Catton, Mason Marchment sent the puck to Catton near the net. Although he tried to score, he couldn’t get his shot off, and he skated the puck around. He noticed Brandon Montour at the blue line and passed it to him. Montour sent the puck through traffic to put the Kraken on the board.

Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Both the Kraken and the Canadiens took a penalty at the 13-minute mark, so a 4-on-4 ensued. In the final seconds, Eeli Tolvanen skated up and took a shot, but it was turned away. Montour picked up the rebound and dished it to Shane Wright, whose shot brought the Kraken within one.

With two minutes remaining, Lane Lambert pulled Joey Daccord from the net. In an attempt to tie the game with an extra attacker, the Kraken did just that. With a pass from Vince Dunn to Montour at the blue line, he let loose another one-timer to tie the game.

Although the Kraken were down by three goals with 12 minutes left in the game, they continued to play as if they held the lead. In the end, the game went to overtime to decide the winner. Although Cole Caufield won it for the Canadiens less than a minute in, the Kraken still picked up a point in the standings. Not only that, they played like a strong team.

Line Adjustments Boosted Team Morale

To start off the third period, coach Lane Lambert made a couple adjustments to the forwards. Jani Nyman moved down to the fourth line, and Ryan Winterton moved up to take his place on the second line. While no one on either line scored, it still had a strong effect.

Kirby Dach laid out Ben Meyers, and the rest of the fourth line was not having it. Nyman stepped in to defend his teammate, which is what resulted in him and Dach sitting in the penalty box for roughing. It was on this 4-on-4 chance that Shane Wright scored the second goal of the night. While Nyman might not have directly contributed by putting points on the board, the way he stood up for Meyers gave the Kraken the boost they needed.

Kraken Have Not Lost in Regulation at Home

So far this season, the Kraken have played ten games. Hosting the Canadiens was their fourth home game, but only their first loss. Not only that, but they still recorded a point in the standings since the game went into overtime.

Of the six games they played on the road, the Kraken ended the trip with a 2-2-2 record. They earned a total of six points out of a possible 12, which isn’t the worst.

Seattle has had a much stronger start to their season than in their past four seasons. A major indicator of this is they finally won their home opener. They currently sit in second in the Pacific Division, and in the league, they are in tenth place. There are still 72 more games to play this season, so lots can change, but there is no denying the Kraken’s strong start to the season.

Seattle’s Homestand Continues

The Kraken will have a fairly long break between this game and their next. On Saturday, Nov. 1, they will host the New York Rangers. With four days between games, the Kraken will have plenty of rest and practice ahead of their weekend tilt.