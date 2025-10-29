Caufield the Overtime Winner as Canadiens Defeat Kraken 4-3

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Montreal Canadiens. Just two weeks prior, the Canadiens hosted the Kraken for their home opener where Montreal took the victory 5-4 in overtime. The Kraken were looking to even out the season series in this game while Montreal was hunting for the win. Although the game went into overtime, the Canadiens got the 4-3 victory and won the season series as well.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, Noah Dobson picked up the puck as the Kraken tried to send it around the boards. He took a shot and Nick Suzuki tried to tip it into the net, but Joey Daccord made the save. Cole Caufield collected the rebound and scored the first goal of the game.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

At 16:17, Ryan Lindgren took a seat for cross-checking Juraj Slafkovsky. Lane Hutson held the puck at the blue line and passed it up to Suzuki. He passed it to Caufield at the post, who in turn passed it to Slafkovsky in front of the crease. Slafkovsky took a shot and made quick work of scoring on the power-play opportunity he was a result of.

In the second period, both teams took five shots, but neither were able to find their scoring chance.

Four minutes into the third period, Jaden Schwartz took a seat for tripping Hutson. With 15 seconds left on the power play, Kirby Dach’s pass bounced off Jamie Oleksiak’s skate and went straight to Alex Newhook. His shot went through the legs of Daccord to give the Canadiens a three-goal lead.

At 7:57, Jayden Struble took a seat for hooking Berkly Catton. With a minute and change remaining in the power play, Catton took a shot but was denied by Jakub Dobes. He picked up the rebound and passed it to Brandon Montour at the blue line. With a slap shot, Montour scored to put the Kraken on the board.

With seven minutes left in the game, both Dach and Jani Nyman headed to the box for roughing. With just seconds left on the 4-on-4, Eeli Tolvanen skated up to the net and took a shot. Dobes made the save but Montour picked up the rebound. He passed to Shane Wright, whose shot went right over Dobes’ shoulder.

With two minutes left in the game, Seattle pulled Daccord from the net to try and tie it up. With the extra attacker on the ice, Schwartz held the puck by the boards and passed it to Vince Dunn at the blue line. He passed it to Montour on his left, who tied the game with another one-timer through traffic in front.

Not even a minute into overtime, Hutson skated the puck into the neutral zone and passed it to Suzuki. He dropped it down for Caufield, who skated it into the Canadiens’ zone. He held onto the puck as he skated up to the net. Finding the right opportunity, he tucked it behind Daccord to win the game for Montreal.

Next Up

Both teams will play their next games on Saturday, Nov. 1. The Canadiens will head back home where they will host the Ottawa Senators. The Kraken will stay at home and host the New York Rangers.