Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Nylander, Knies, Domi & Blue Jays

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tuesday night’s 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames wasn’t a masterpiece, but it was the kind of victory Craig Berube will gladly take. It was scrappy, imperfect, and earned the hard way — through persistence, pressure, and a few key moments of individual effort. Max Domi and Matthew Knies each scored twice, and the Maple Leafs found a way to pull ahead late despite a few defensive lapses that kept Calgary in the game.

Related: Domi & Knies Score Twice to Lift Maple Leafs Past Flames 4-3

Toronto has now won two in a row and, perhaps more importantly, is starting to look more comfortable in close, grinding contests. The Flames, meanwhile, continue to spiral, now 1-8-1 in their last ten.

Item One: William Nylander Returns and Picks Up Right Where He Left Off

William Nylander didn’t miss a beat in his return to the lineup Tuesday night, registering an assist in his team’s win. After sitting out one game with a lower-body injury, Nylander logged 18:49 of ice time and looked every bit like the team’s most dynamic forward — fluid, confident, and constantly dangerous with the puck.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Through nine games this season, Nylander has at least a point in eight of them, leading the Maple Leafs with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists). That pace has him tied for fifth in NHL scoring alongside Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby, and David Pastrnak — not bad company for a player who continues to add new layers to his game.

Related: NHL Rumors: Zacha Interest, Schmaltz Contract, Plan for Woll

What’s striking about Nylander’s start isn’t just the production; it’s the presence. He’s controlling shifts, protecting the puck with strength, and creating plays out of nothing. In a season where Berube is pushing Toronto to play heavier and more direct, Nylander is showing he can blend finesse with force. This might truly be Willie’s season — the one where he moves from star to something even more complete.

Item Two: Max Domi: Determined Finish Ends Scoring Drought

Max Domi broke through in a big way Tuesday night, scoring twice — including the game-winner with just over two minutes left. His first goal came early in the second period, a confident shot high glove from the left hash marks on a 2-on-1 that tied the game. But it was his late tally, a poised finish on Dustin Wolf after faking a pass, that sealed it. After going seven games without a point, Domi’s persistence paid off at the right time.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, forward John Tavares, and defenseman Brandon Carlo congratulate forward Max Domi on scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames

(John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

What stood out wasn’t just the goals but how he got them. Domi played the kind of north–south, hard-skating hockey coach Berube has been preaching. He kept his feet moving, attacking open space, and making defenders uncomfortable. Rather than waiting for plays to develop, he created them himself.

Related: William Nylander’s Importance to the Maple Leafs Has Never Been Clearer

The 29-year-old’s season hasn’t been without frustration, but performances like this suggest he’s turning a corner. Domi now has three goals on the year and looks increasingly comfortable as a driver on his line. If he continues to combine that energy with confidence, he could become one of Toronto’s most important secondary scorers.

Item Three: Matthew Knies Keeps Coming and Keeps Producing

Knies turned in another commanding performance Tuesday night, scoring twice and adding an assist. Neither of his goals came easy — they were earned through hard work in front of the net and relentless pressure on the puck. His power-play goal in the third period came off a scramble, the kind of determined play that shows how this Toronto team is learning to win the gritty battles that matter.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

Knies has been on a roll lately, collecting five points in his last two games and now sitting tied with John Tavares for second in team scoring with 13 points in 10 games. More than the numbers, though, it’s the way he’s producing that stands out. He’s playing to his strengths — strong on the puck, hard on retrievals, and fearless around the crease.

At just 22, Knies is becoming a tone-setter for the Maple Leafs — a player whose energy and effort pull others into the fight. He’s exactly the kind of young forward Berube wants leading the charge: powerful, competitive, and willing to get his hands dirty below the dots.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs hit the road Wednesday for the first half of a back-to-back, starting in Columbus with a chance to stretch their win streak to three games. For Berube, the message will be about habits — sharp exits, physical engagement, and sustained time in the offensive zone. If Domi and Knies keep driving the play the way they did against Calgary, Toronto might finally be finding its rhythm — the hard way, through structure and effort.

Related: Maple Leafs Are Learning to Play the Berube Blueprint

It wasn’t a perfect game against the Flames. Calgary’s goals — including one from rookie Samuel Honzek — came off turnovers and defensive breakdowns that continue to haunt the Maple Leafs. But the difference now is in how they respond. For the second straight outing, Toronto stayed composed after mistakes, kept pushing, and found a way to win.

Good Luck to Both Toronto Teams Tonight

Tonight offers a rare bit of symmetry in Toronto sports. The Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, while the Maple Leafs visit the Blue Jackets in Columbus. Last night marked the 32-year, six-day anniversary of both teams winning on the same October night.

Oct. 23, 1993, was the night Joe Carter hit his iconic home run to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6. Last night, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. For the Maple Leafs, that night, Mark Osborne scored the team’s only two goals, and Felix (the Cat) Potvin shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, 2-0.

It doesn’t happen often, but if it did again tonight, two Toronto victories on the same evening would feel like more than a coincidence. Maybe even a sign that something special is stirring across the city’s sports landscape.