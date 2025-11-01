Projected Lineups for Devils vs Kings –11/1/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (8-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-4)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, KCAL

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk

Timo Meier — Juho Lammikko — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Seamus Casey

Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Status report

Brown, a forward, is day to day.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Corey Perry

Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Trevor Moore, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … The availability of Moore, a forward, is unclear after he did not play in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday for personal reasons.

