Projected Lineups for Devils vs Kings –11/1/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (8-3-0) at KINGS (5-3-4)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN, KCAL
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Arseny Gritsyuk
Timo Meier — Juho Lammikko — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Seamus Casey
Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Status report
Brown, a forward, is day to day.
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Corey Perry
Joel Armia — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci
Jacob Moverare
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Trevor Moore, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … The availability of Moore, a forward, is unclear after he did not play in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday for personal reasons.
