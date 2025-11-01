New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of October

The New Jersey Devils certainly began the 2025-26 season on a high note. After losing their season opener, the team went on an eight-game win streak, going undefeated at home in Prudential Center. They closed out October with an 8-3-0 record, ranking second in the Metropolitan Division.

Many different factors have contributed to their recent success, but what stands out the most early on is their depth. Top stars continue to shine, but now they have an extensive amount of talent between the pipes, on the blue line, and in their secondary scoring. In the latest installment of the “Three Stars of the Month” series for The Hockey Writers, here are the Devils who made an exceptional effort throughout October.

Third Star: Nico Hischier

No one is doing it all for the Devils quite like their captain, Nico Hischier. Not only does he average 2.3 shots on goal per game, but he also leads Devils’ forwards with 20:17 ice time per game.

He kicked off the season with three multipoint contests, including a three-point game in their 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. Hischier currently ranks fourth in points for the Devils, with two goals and eight assists. However, his offense marks only one facet of his well-rounded game.

That Cap is one crazy cat. pic.twitter.com/NLbjZM33lH — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 17, 2025

Another important part of his workload comes from limiting opponents’ top players, and Hischier has certainly delivered. His defensive efforts have been nothing short of outstanding, especially since the Devils faced numerous challenging teams early on in the season. He kept star players like Kirill Kaprizov, Auston Matthews, and Leon Draisaitl off the scoreboard.

Devils’ goaltenders recorded a .922 save percentage (SV%) with Hischier on the ice during 5-on-5 scenarios. The season has only just begun, but one thing is certain—Hischier is already putting up Selke-worthy numbers, and the evolution of his defensive game has been a driving factor in the Devils’ early success.

Second Star: Jack Hughes

Unsurprisingly, star forward Jack Hughes is the Devils’ leading scorer, with 15 points in 11 games. Throughout October, he recorded not one but two four-game point streaks, along with two game-winning goals. His nine goals tie for first in the league, and he was even named the NHL’s third star of the week after earning six points in four games.

Hughes earned his third career hat trick in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which also marked head coach Sheldon Keefe’s first win against his former club. Early in the second period, Hughes tied the game at one and paved the way for a comeback win, but he also scored twice more, giving the Devils a three-goal lead.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier and center Jack Hughes (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

His elite talent is a combination of agility, edgework, and lightning-fast playmaking abilities. Team reporter Amanda Stein described it best: “Jack makes everyone else look like they’re in slow motion.”

Statistics from NHL Edge show just how much of a juggernaut Hughes has been at the start of the season. He ranks in the 97th percentile in offensive zone time on the power play, but he also excels in high-danger scenarios. So far, he’s fired 15 shots surrounding the crease, which is more than twice the number of high-danger shots for the average NHL forward (6). Overall, Hughes has been off to a phenomenal start, and fans should be excited to see what he can accomplish this season.

First Star: Jake Allen

Jake Allen is no stranger to stepping up during the Devils’ times of need, and October was no different. Starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom missed six games with a lower-body injury, and Allen was the team’s undisputed MVP throughout October. He went 5-1-0 to start 2025-26, averaging a .906 SV%.

He’s currently tied for the third-most wins in the NHL, along with a 2.39 goals-against average (GAA). His stellar goaltending has helped the Devils secure some impressive victories, such as their 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.

In a recent postgame interview, he shared that the team’s overall chemistry helps keep everyone on the same page. “Obviously, there’s times where we’ll slide off that page, but I think we’re showing a lot of maturity…navigating the game, the right situations, the right time. For the most part, they’re making it easy on me,” said Allen.

So far this season, his $1.8 million average annual value (AAV) might be the Devils’ biggest offseason steal. Having a veteran in the lineup who can assume the role of starting goalie at a moment’s notice is yet another asset to the team’s depth. Moving forward, it poses the question of whether or not their goalie tandem should take a 50/50 starting approach, given Markstrom’s injury and Allen’s initial success.

Looking Ahead to November

The Devils are looking to turn around their current losing streak on the road, facing the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Their November schedule includes a five-game road trip, ending with back-to-back games against the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers. As of right now, their main focus needs to be consistency—playing a complete game despite numerous injuries plaguing the team. So long as they can showcase a united front, fans can expect great things from the Devils moving forward.