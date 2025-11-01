Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: First Trip to The City of Brotherly Love

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. This is their first stop in Philadelphia to face what used to be an exciting rival of theirs. For the Maple Leafs, they are looking to bounce back from a horrible 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tonight will be a true test of how the Maple Leafs can respond. They are off to an awful start to the season and currently sit tied for last in the Atlantic Division, which is a far cry from their first-place finish last season. This season, something seems off. They are slower, they appear to lack a connection with one another, and it is showing on the ice. Although the season is still young, they need to turn it around fast if they want to stay close to the rest of the division, and that should start tonight against the Flyers.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The game can be watched on NHLN, NBCSP, and CBC.

Maple Leafs News:

Now, onto the recent news surrounding the club. It has been a week since the Maple Leafs activated goaltender Joseph Woll off long-term injured reserve (LTIR). General manager Brad Treliving said he will need some time to get back up to game speed, and that could require him to go down to the American Hockey League (AHL) for a conditioning stint. As for Scott Laughton, he remains out of the lineup. The hope is that he can return soon.

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

In other injury news, Chris Tanev is expected to return tonight from injured reserve (IR). He has been sidelined with a concussion. William Nylander, who has been dealing with an injury over the last week, is out for the third time in four games. He mentioned that he was hurt in the game against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 24 after being cross-checked by Jason Zucker.

Lastly, there was a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger that the Maple Leafs are looking to trade both David Kampf and Nicholas Robertson. The Hockey Writers’ Jim Parsons covered the report in his article ‘Maple Leafs Trying to ‘Get Off the Money’ with Active Trade Talks‘.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 5-5-1

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 3 G, 12 A, 15 P John Tavares – 6 G, 8 A, 14 P Matthew Knies – 4 G, 10 A, 14 P Auston Matthews – 5 G, 3 A, 8 P Oliver Ekman-Larsson– 1 G, 6 A, 7 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 3-4-1, 3.27 GAA, .886 SV%

Cayden Primeau – 2-1-0, 4.30 GAA, .838 SV%

Philadelphia Flyers

Season Record: 6-3-1

Trevor Zegras – 4 G, 8 A, 12 P Sean Couturier – 2 G – 7 A, 9 P Noah Cates – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P Bobby Brink – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P Owen Tippett – 5 G, 1 A, 6 P

Goalie Stats:

Dan Vladar – 6-4-2, 1.67 GAA, .939 SV%

Samuel Ersson – 2-1-1, 3.08 GAA, .876 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson

Mattias Maccelli — John Tavares — Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Easton Cowan

Sammy Blais — Max Domi — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed), William Nylander (lower body)

Flyers Projected Lineup

Owen Tippett — Trevor Zegras — Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Rodrigo Abols — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning

Injured: Sean Couturier (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Samuel Ersson (lower body)