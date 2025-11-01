Blue Jackets’ Werenski & Mateychuk Big Part of Improved Defense

The Columbus Blue Jackets came into the 2025-26 season having to find a way to reduce their goals against. Whether that was from improved goaltending or better play from their blue line, this area of their game was a top priority for improvement.

At 10 games into the new season, there has been noticeable improvement in both areas. A big reason for that is the new look top pair the Blue Jackets have deployed in recent games.

Last season, it was Zach Werenski and Dante Fabbro on the top pair. Now, it’s Werenski along with Denton Mateychuk.

At least in the early going, Werenski and Mateychuk are playing well together.

Some Numbers

The pair of Werenski and Mateychuk have now played together for over 108 minutes at 5-on-5 according to Natural Stat Trick. The numbers they are putting together are impressive.

There are 47 defensive pairs in the NHL that have played at least 100 minutes together at 5-on-5 this season going into Saturday. Werenski and Mateychuk’s expected goal share of 55.78% is 11th out of those 47. They are outscoring their opposition 5-3 when on the ice. They are also controlling the bulk of scoring chances when on the ice together.

What makes this all the more impressive is that Mateychuk is playing just his 56th NHL game of his career when the Blue Jackets host the St. Louis Blues Saturday night. He just turned 21 in July. But he’s playing with the poise of a more experienced veteran.

Head coach Dean Evason believes they feed off each other well.

“I just think they communicate. They work real well together,” Evason said. “They both have an offensive side. But both also defend extremely well with their sticks. They’ve been real good for us.”

Werenski’s Thoughts

Not only is Mateychuk still new in the league, he’s playing on the Blue Jackets’ top defensive pair in “less than ideal” circumstances compared to the norm.

Mateychuk isn’t the biggest player in the world at 5-foot-11 but is strong. And he’s also playing on the right side which is his offside.

What Mateychuk is doing isn’t lost on Werenski.

“He’s a smart hockey player,” Werenski said of Mateychuk. “I think we feed off each other well. He’s very skilled with the puck. Makes good plays, clean breakouts. It’s not always going to be perfect but I feel like for the most part, we’re not really giving up too much and we’re creating a lot. Playing on the offside is not easy at all. He’s making it look pretty easy. I think that’s just a testament to the talent he has and a big reason probably why he was drafted as high as he was.”

“I think people are just starting to see what his ceiling could become and it’s high. I’ve had a lot of fun playing with him and hopefully we just keep it going.”

Zach Werenski is having fun and enjoying success with Denton Mateychuk so far. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

The other major impact of Mateychuk being on the top pair is what that does to the other pairs. Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson are playing well on the second pair. Then no matter who’s on the third pair, between Fabbro, Erik Gudbranson or Jake Christiansen, they’ve been a steadying presence.

Werenski believes Mateychuk can do the same thing Fabbro did last season as a steadying presence.

“We have a lot of great D in here,” Werenski said. “A lot of guys that can make plays and are good defensively. Right now, it’s going to be me and (Mateychuk). He’s a guy that’s just super solid, plays the game the right way. He’s decisive in his reads. I feel like if I’m going, he has my back. And if he’s going, he knows I have his back.”

“I think we’re healthy too,” Werenski continued. “Outside of (Gudbranson) right now. But we’re pretty healthy and I think that’s a big part of it. A lot of the guys that started the year outside of Gudbranson are the same guys still in the lineup. (Jake Christiansen’s) a hell of a player too. He had a great training camp and he deserves to play some games right now. He’s doing a great job. We’re confident in our D-core. It’s a pretty veteran D-core. I think guys really understand their roles and how we have to play in order to win. We understand by keeping it simple. We giving ourselves a chance to win every night. That’s all you can ask for.”

Werenski, Mateychuk and the Blue Jackets hope to continue their winning ways against a Blues’ team that is battling injuries. Robert Thomas is out again. Jake Neighbours remains on injured reserve. They will turn to Joel Hofer in net who will be opposed by Jet Greaves. Also based on the morning skate, Matthew Kessel appears to be coming into the lineup for Logan Mailloux. The Blue Jackets are making no other changes.

The Blue Jackets’ defense is off to a better start in 2025-26. Thanks to the maturity and play of 21-year old Mateychuk, his impact has been felt not only on the ice through the rest of the blue line, but also in the numbers so far.