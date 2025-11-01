Keys to a St. Louis Blues’ Victory vs. the Blue Jackets

The St. Louis Blues go back on the road as they seek an end to a frustrating six-game losing streak. From struggling goaltenders to bad bounces to losing control of the puck in a shootout attempt, little has gone right for the Blues. However, as they prepare for a Saturday clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets, there is a road map to victory for the Blues.

Key 1: Focus on the Good From the Last Game

The Blues lost their last game to the Vancouver Canucks, 4-3, in a shootout. Mistakes haunted the Blues once again. Goaltender Jordan Binnington mishandled a puck, leading to the first Vancouver goal. A bad change in the second period led to Kiefer Sherwood scoring on a breakaway. Furthermore, the icing on the cake was that Brayden Schenn lost the handle of the puck on his shootout attempt, ending his chance.

However, there were some positive developments during the game. Youngsters Jimmy Snuggerud and Dalibor Dvorsky had a strong presence on the ice. Snuggerud scored a power-play goal while Dvorsky played nearly 17 minutes and was even promoted to the power-play unit during the game. This youth spark almost willed the team to victory Thursday.

Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images)

Secondly, the power play was effective. The power-play unit was 2/3 on the night. In addition to Snuggerud’s goal, Pius Suter scored a big power-play goal that tied the game in the third period. The penalty kill was effective as well, killing two of three penalties.

Lastly, the Blues outshot the Canucks, 39-18. This was by far the best the Blues have done this season at generating scoring chances while also limiting their opponent’s chances.

A loss is a loss. However, if the Blues can focus on the good things from Thursday and get a repeat performance, that could help them get back in the win column. Head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged this following the game:

“We’re not a real shots on goal evaluator as a staff, but we had a lot of point-blank shots, we had a lot of traffic going to the net, we created a lot of chaos offensively. Vancouver did a good job of hanging around, and then they got the lead. I love the way we fought back, but some of the goals we gave up; we’ve got to be smarter, we’ve got to continue building in the right way. We did build tonight. It’s a step in the right direction. We need to win that game, it’s that simple.”

Key #2: Even-Strength Production From Star Players

The Blues are currently without two key players, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. The team needs others to step up in their absence. While they are getting production from players like Jordan Kyrou and Snuggerud, others need to step up.

Pavel Buchnevich has had a slow start to the season. He only has two goals and six points in 11 games. Both goals have come on the power play. While it is good that he is scoring with the man advantage, the Blues also need even-strength production. Buchnevich has a strong shot and can be a net-front presence, allowing him to get a dirty goal on a rebound. The time is now for Buchnevich to get in the trenches and get some dirty goals.

Players like Dylan Holloway and Brayden Schenn also need to step up offensively. Both have been limited to two goals on the season. Holloway scored a goal on Thursday, so that may open the floodgates for more goals for the forward.

Key #3: No Time Like the Present For Goaltending Success

Jordan Binnington is 2-4-2 on the season with a 3.21 goals-against average (GAA) and a .860 save percentage (SV%). Joel Hofer, meanwhile, is 1-2-0 with a 5.81 GAA and a .793 SV%. Neither has looked as sharp as they have in past seasons. Furthermore, Hofer has been pulled in two of his last three starts.

There is no time like the present for both to get back on track. As of now, it is unclear who will get the nod in goal. However, Hofer has struggled in his career against Columbus (.847 SV% and a 4.78 GAA). Based on that, Binnington may get the nod Saturday night. If it is Binnington, the Blues will look for their Stanley Cup-winning goaltender to return to form and help them pick up a valuable two points.

Final Thoughts

Losing streaks are not fun. If the Blues can find a way to snag a win and end the streak, then the monkey will be off their back. Perhaps then, the team can find its groove and climb its way back up in the Central Division.