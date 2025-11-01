Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Sabres –11/1/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (6-5-0) at SABRES (4-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Justin Sourdif

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body), Ethen Frank (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. … Dubois’ status is unknown after he left the game in the first period Friday; Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said the center was to be re-evaluated Saturday. … Carbery also said Strome, a center who has missed the past two games, is a possibility to play and there was a chance Washington might need to recall a player from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Jordan Greenway

Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Benson was placed on injured reserve Friday after the forward left in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … Rosen was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Friday.

