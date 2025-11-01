Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Sabres –11/1/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (6-5-0) at SABRES (4-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Hendrix Lapierre — Justin Sourdif
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Dylan Strome (lower body), Ethen Frank (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Friday. … Dubois’ status is unknown after he left the game in the first period Friday; Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said the center was to be re-evaluated Saturday. … Carbery also said Strome, a center who has missed the past two games, is a possibility to play and there was a chance Washington might need to recall a player from Hershey of the American Hockey League.
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Jordan Greenway
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen — Jiri Kulich — Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Mason Geertsen
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Benson was placed on injured reserve Friday after the forward left in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. … Rosen was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Friday.
