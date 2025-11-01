Projected Lineups for Stars vs Panthers –11/1/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Oskar Back — Adam Erne — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)
Status report
Back returns after missing two games with an upper-body injury.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues –Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich –Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Marchand is back with the Panthers after leaving the team for one game to return to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, because of the death of his friend’s daughter. … Sebrango, acquired off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15, will make his Florida debut, replacing Balinskis, a defenseman.
