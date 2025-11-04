NHL Rumors: Zacha, Panarin, Oilers’ Dilemma, & Early Goalie Return

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens are pursuing Pavel Zacha. Why might insiders start to see them as a frontrunner? Meanwhile, could the Anaheim Ducks be one of the teams that goes after Artemi Panarin? Is a new arrival for the Edmonton Oilers already in tough to stick it out with the team this season? Finally, is Jake Oettinger playing for the Dallas Stars on Tuesday? He wasn’t supposed to be, but he was on the ice Tuesday morning.

The Canadiens “Adore” Pavel Zacha

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes reportedly “adores” Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha, a former client of his agency, according to TVA Sports’ Nicolas Clouthier.

Sources indicate Zacha wouldn’t rule out a trade to Montreal, which is seeking an experienced second-line center. Discussions reportedly took place over the summer, with follow-ups expected when teams decide to sell. While there is still chatter that the Bruins might decide to re-sign Zacha and trades between the Bruins and Canadiens are rare, it’s not impossible.

Zacha fits Montreal’s needs, but Boston values him as part of their core. The Canadiens have made some astute signings and trades in the past. Could Zacha be their next savvy move?

Could The Ducks Be a Fit For Panarin?

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wondered on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast if Anaheim could be a potential fit for Artemi Panarin. While Friedman called this just a theory and more curiosity on his part than anything substantive, he noted, “I was kind of wondering if a guy like Panarin might make some sense there.”

Friedman talked about how Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek has earned a reputation for taking “big swings” but often missing. Friedman also pointed out the connection between Panarin and Ducks’ coach Joel Quenneville, who coached him during his breakout rookie season in Chicago.

David Tomasek in Tough Spot with the Oilers

As the Edmonton Oilers are forced to make difficult roster decisions, one player who could be in a tough spot is newly-signed UFA David Tomasek. He was given a good look at the start of the season and top-unit power play time. Things didn’t click and he’s been a healthy scratch the past couple of games.

David Tomasek, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

With Jack Roslovic taking the power play minutes — until Zach Hyman returns — Tomasek might be troubled to get back on the roster in a regular role. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes:

“David Tomasek looks like the early trailer in the race for playing time in skill situations. It was always going to be tough for the 29-year-old, who made his NHL debut this fall. The signing of Roslovic may have been a harbinger of what is to come for the Czech forward.” source – ‘How the Edmonton Oilers’ trade needs are evolving early this season’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 11/03/2025

Mitchell writes that players like Tomasek would really be in a difficult position if the Oilers looked for an upgrade this season, naming Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres as a potential trade target.

Is Oettinger Playing Against the Oilers?

Dallas Stars’ goaltender Jake Oettinger and his wife had their first child this week. Oettinger didn’t practice Monday and head coach Glen Gulutzan said he didn’t think he would play Tuesday night versus the Edmonton Oilers. However, Sam Nestler reports that Oettinger was on the ice Tuesday morning unexpectedly for the team skate.

Does that mean he’s in?