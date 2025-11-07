Oilers Fans Have no Need to Panic Over Slow Start to the Season

Fifteen games into the 2025–26 NHL season, fans across Oil Country are once again divided. Depending on the day and who you listen to, you could be led to believe that everything is falling apart in Edmonton. After two-straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, expectations couldn’t be higher — but the Oilers haven’t exactly stormed out of the gate.

So, what should fans make of this start? Is the sky falling, or is this simply another slow burn for a championship-calibre team?

As always, it depends on who you ask.

On 630 CHED’s “Oilers Now,” host Bob Stauffer recently sat down with several hockey insiders to dissect Edmonton’s early struggles. Among the many insights shared, one voice stood out: Rob Brown, the former NHL sharpshooter turned respected analyst. Brown recorded 49 goals and 115 points during his best season in 1988–89 and has since earned a reputation for his sharp hockey mind on Oilers Now and the Got Yer Back podcast.

When Stauffer asked Brown whether he was concerned about the Oilers’ rocky start, Brown didn’t hesitate.

“I have no concern,” he said. “I believe the Oilers are a Stanley Cup contender. I’ve got zero concern about this team being a playoff team. I do have questions about whether the new additions this season are as good as the players they lost. But we haven’t seen those players in enough key situations yet to know what they can really do.”

Early-Season Struggles — and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story

There’s no sugarcoating it — Edmonton hasn’t looked like a team that’s made back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. The early games have featured inconsistent goaltending, shaky defensive coverage, and chemistry issues with new line combinations.

However, despite those challenges, the Oilers remain within striking distance in the Pacific Division. That’s impressive when you consider that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl haven’t fully caught fire yet.

In other words, this team has plenty of room to grow — and their best hockey is almost certainly ahead.

Why There’s Still so Much to Like

Elite Leadership and Championship Experience

Edmonton’s core is as strong as any in the NHL. McDavid and Draisaitl are two of the best players on the planet, capable of turning a game around in seconds. Veterans such as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Brett Kulak also provide the steady leadership and work ethic needed to steer through adversity.

After two-straight appearances in the Final, this group knows what it takes to win — and what it feels like to come up short. That experience is a massive advantage as the season wears on.

Depth and Untapped Potential

Brown made a smart point: the Oilers’ new additions haven’t truly been tested yet. Players like Jack Roslovic are showing some very positive signs, however new additions such as Matt Savoie and Ike Howard have shown flashes but haven’t been consistently deployed in high-pressure situations. Players such as Andrew Mangiapane and Trent Frederic haven’t played up to expectations as of yet this season.

As the season progresses, expect head coach Kris Knoblauch to experiment with lineups and matchups. Edmonton’s depth — long a weakness — could quietly evolve into one of its biggest strengths.

Defensive Balance Emerging

For years, the Oilers’ blue line has been a talking point. But this version of the defense looks more balanced. Mattias Ekholm continues to bring veteran poise and shutdown ability, while Jake Walman has been an excellent addition since coming over from the San Jose Sharks last season. Evan Bouchard, though he has had some early season defensive lapses, has the talent to be one of the league’s elite offensive defensemen.

The team’s defensive numbers should stabilize as pairings settle in and the forwards recommit to the structure that made Edmonton successful last postseason.

A Coach With a Steady Hand

Knoblauch gives Edmonton something they haven’t always had — coaching stability. His calm, analytical approach resonates with McDavid and Draisaitl, and his willingness to make tactical adjustments has already paid dividends.

Knoblauch also knows how to manage the grind of an 82-game season, pacing his team to peak at the right time rather than in November.

Motivation Born of Frustration

Few things drive elite athletes like unfinished business. After losing two-consecutive Finals, the Oilers have a fire that numbers alone can’t measure. Every returning player knows how narrow the margin is between victory and heartbreak — and that awareness shapes how they’ll approach the months ahead. Watch for the Oilers to gain a motivational spark once Zach Hyman returns to the lineup from injury. His presence has been missed early this season, and his leadership and scoring ability will definitely help the Oilers moving forward.

The Road Ahead

Yes, Edmonton’s start hasn’t been ideal. But history shows that this team tends to find its stride as the season goes on. Last year, they hit a mid-season surge that carried them all the way to the Final. With the same core intact — and a front office led by Stan Bowman ready to make moves at the trade deadline — there’s every reason to believe they’ll be back in the mix come spring.

The key is patience. Brown’s comments remind fans that you can’t evaluate a contender after just 15 games. The Oilers are still figuring out what they have, especially in their supporting cast. Once those pieces click, Edmonton’s top-end talent can take over.

So, Is the sky falling in Edmonton? Not Even Close.

The Oilers remain one of the most dangerous teams in the league — built around generational talent, supported by strong leadership, and motivated by unfinished business. Their early-season stumbles may frustrate fans, but this is a battle-tested group that knows how to respond.

As Brown said, this team is still a Stanley Cup contender — and once McDavid and Draisaitl start heating up, the rest of the NHL will be reminded just how unstoppable they can be.