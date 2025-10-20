Evaluating Flyers’ Rookie Performances to Start 2025-26

When the NHL resumed play almost two weeks ago, only three teams began the 2025-26 season with a younger roster than the Philadelphia Flyers, with an average age of 26.58 years old. Last season was largely defined by Matvei Michkov’s chase for the Calder Trophy, with his fourth-place finish the best by a Flyer since Shayne Gostisbehere finished second to Artemi Panarin in the 2015-16 campaign.

While a lot of the team’s best young talent isn’t with the club this season, such as 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk and 2025 sixth overall selection Porter Martone, the Flyers did name three Calder-eligible players to their opening night roster. Fittingly, two have played three games so far this season, with forwards Jett Luchanko and Nikita Grebenkin making their season debuts in the team’s second game on Oct. 11. They joined defenseman Adam Ginning in the lineup for three straight contests before the trio collectively sat on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Although the trio shares a rookie level of status, each is at a different stage in their development cycle. Here’s how each has fared out of the gates this season and where their immediate future is trending.

Nikita Grebenkin

Of these youngsters, Grebenkin has delivered the most noticeable highlights. A fifth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022, the Russian winger quickly rose through the ranks, arriving in Philadelphia with some hype and seven games of NHL experience at the 2025 Trade Deadline as part of the return for franchise staple Scott Laughton.

His time in the organization got off to a promising start, as Grebenkin closed last season by tallying 11 points in 18 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms across the regular season and playoffs. He quickly rose to prominence at the start of training camp and didn’t let his foot off the gas, registering a goal and an assist in five exhibition games. Grebenkin plays a tenacious game that made head coach Rick Tocchet comfortable with having him play a depth role, which is not ideal for all rookies.

Through two games with the big club, his momentum still looked strong. Grebenkin registered a better expected goals percentage than his teammates in each of his first two performances and showcased his skillset nicely, earning a promotion alongside Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny in the third period of a close home opener on Monday.

However, he had an unfortunate moment at a critical juncture of Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Down 1-0, Grebenkin’s inability to handle a fairly routine breakout pass from Travis Sanheim directly led to the first of two Mark Scheifele goals in the game and made the sluggish contest feel almost out of reach for the Flyers.

Jett Luchanko

Unlike Grebenkin and Ginning, this wasn’t Luchanko’s first time making the opening night roster. In each of his two training camps since being drafted 14th overall in 2024, Luchanko has broken camp with the Flyers, rather than with his junior team, the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm. Last year, though, it felt more because Luchanko popped, whereas this season, it seemed to have more to do with the team’s reluctance to have him repeat the OHL level (although last season’s lack of center talent was also a contributing factor).

So far, Luchanko has mostly skated alongside Grebenkin and Garnet Hathaway on the team’s fourth line, so their play-driving stats look pretty similar; an expected goals percentage in the high-30s, weighted down by a single-digit mark on Thursday after two quality results, and neither has been on the ice for a goal for (Luchanko two against, Grebenkin three).

Jett Luchanko, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, those numbers aren’t the end-all by any means. Luchanko hasn’t received any notable promotion like Grebenkin on Monday, and he also hasn’t popped as much visually. His calling card is high-end skating ability, and it has shown up at points. He used his speed to draw a penalty on Sam Bennett on Monday and flew back to disrupt a Jets 2-on-1 in his last game. But his offensive game still needs to come around. Luchanko only has one shot attempt in about 27 minutes of ice time; only the Vancouver Canucks’ Arshdeep Bains has played more among forwards with one or zero shot attempts this season.

Adam Ginning

The unlikeliest of the group to crack the club, Ginning took advantage of a lackluster race among the organization’s depth defensemen and injuries to Cam York and Rasmus Ristolainen, earning a gratifying roster spot. Right now, the Flyers are just asking the 25-year-old to survive and avoid egregious mistakes at 5-on-5 and contribute to the penalty kill, which was tested 14 times across their first three games.

From a results standpoint, that goal has been accomplished. The Flyers have an even goal differential with Ginning on the ice at 5-on-5 (2-2), and the penalty kill had a respectable 80% success rate in the four games he dressed in. However, the underlying numbers aren’t as kind. Ginning cleared 50% in xGF% in the season opener, but has been below 40% in his three games since then (and like Luchanko and Grebenkin, he was below 20% on Thursday).

In fairness to Ginning, he probably has the hardest role of the rookies. The same injuries that opened the door for him to make the team have also forced him to play without a partner well-suited for balancing his offensive limitations. His primary partner is Noah Juulsen, who played 35 games last season without registering a single point, nine more contests than the next most-used player to put up a donut.

That duo has fared poorly together (28.96% xGF%, outscored 2-1). However, when Ginning has suited up alongside the much more dynamic Jamie Drysdale, the results have been better (50.16% xGF, no goals for or against). With York returning on Thursday to add more puck skills elsewhere on the backend, perhaps there’s a more natural fit for Ginning in the near future.

Future Plans

Last season, the Flyers sent Luchanko back to Guelph after he played in four of the team’s first eight games. Though the team can dress him up to six more times this season without burning a year of his entry-level contract, a referendum feels like it’s coming sooner rather than later. Having the 19-year-old play fourth-line minutes was never a long-term situation, and he hasn’t popped enough to warrant a larger role.

Ginning’s roster spot could have an expiration date whenever Ristolainen returns, although he could have a say in that. Juulsen certainly isn’t a roster lock, and there’s growing frustration around Egor Zamula’s regression throughout the preseason and the start of the regular season. Before Saturday, Zamula had sat in consecutive games for the first time since the 4-Nations Face-Off. If his play doesn’t pick up, he could be a trade or waivers candidate.

The player who seems to have the widest range of outcomes is Ginning. Even if he does stay up for all or most of the season, he’s unlikely to be more than a competent number-six blueliner. Luchanko can be more than his current fourth-line role. If another prospect or a minor league veteran, such as Alex Bump or Anthony Richard, surges, general manager Daniel Brière shouldn’t have to hesitate if he can’t pull his weight. While there may not be a Calder candidate among this season’s Flyers rookie class, there is still a lot at stake for three of the team’s youngest players.