Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Lightning- 11/16/25

The Vancouver Canucks road trip continues as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (8-9-2) at LIGHTNING (9-6-2)

5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Brock Boeser — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Jake DeBrusk

Mackenzie MacEachern — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Elias Nils Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

P.O Joseph — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Victor Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks signed forward David Kämpf to a one year, $1.1 million contract Saturday. … Demko, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday. … Mancini, a defenseman, was activated off IR on Friday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves — Yanni Gourde — Jakob Pelletier

Zemgus Girgensons — Jack Finley — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Boris Katchouk — Curtis Douglas — Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser — Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: None

Injured: Brandon Hagel (upper body), Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Anthony Cirell (upper body)

Status report

Paul, a forward, is expected to return as early as Tuesday, when the Lightning are home against the New Jersey Devils.