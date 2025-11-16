Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Lightning- 11/16/25

The Vancouver Canucks road trip continues as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (8-9-2) at LIGHTNING (9-6-2)
5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Brock Boeser — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Jake DeBrusk
Mackenzie MacEachern — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Elias Nils Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
P.O Joseph — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, Victor Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks signed forward David Kämpf to a one year, $1.1 million contract Saturday. … Demko, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday. … Mancini, a defenseman, was activated off IR on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Canucks News & Rumours: Pettersson, Lankinen & Sasson
- NHL Rumours: Leafs Blockbuster, Canadiens’ Injury Replacements & 2 Hughes Updates
- Canucks Sign David Kämpf to 1-Year Contract
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves — Yanni Gourde — Jakob Pelletier
Zemgus Girgensons — Jack Finley — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Boris Katchouk — Curtis Douglas — Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser — Max Crozier
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Darren Raddysh
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: None
Injured: Brandon Hagel (upper body), Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Anthony Cirell (upper body)
Status report
Paul, a forward, is expected to return as early as Tuesday, when the Lightning are home against the New Jersey Devils.
- Takeaways From the Lightning’s 3-1 Win Over the Panthers
- NHL Morning Recap – November 16, 2025
- Lightning Beat Panthers, Grab First Game of Battle of Florida