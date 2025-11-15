Canucks News & Rumours: Pettersson, Lankinen & Sasson

The Vancouver Canucks didn’t leave Raleigh with two points, but they went with a clearer sense of where they stand against a fast, aggressive Eastern Conference contender. A 4–3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes isn’t a failure so much as a measuring stick, and in a game defined by pace and precision, Vancouver showed fight, resilience, and flashes of skill right to the final buzzer.

Sebastian Aho (who is an overtime genius) scored the game-winner with 31 seconds left in the extra period, a snapshot from the right faceoff circle. Still, given the Canucks’ injury situation, give the team from Vancouver credit. They lost, but that loss came after a hard-fought game in which they matched Carolina’s intensity for most of the night.

Related: Svechnikov & Aho Power Hurricanes to 4-3 Overtime Win Over Canucks

From the Canucks’ perspective, there had to be frustration. They defended hard, grasped chances when Carolina mismanaged the puck, and leaned heavily on goalie Kevin Lankinen, who stopped 34 of 38 shots. With Quinn Hughes sidelined, Lankinen’s performance was especially critical.

Vancouver hung in, tied the game twice, and forced overtime — a credit to both effort and discipline. For a Canadian team still shaping its identity, nights like this offer lessons, not just scores. They took away a point, leaving one on the ice. Still, it was a solid game.

Item One: Is Elias Pettersson Beginning to Take the Wheel?

Last night, Elias Pettersson was Vancouver’s heartbeat. He ended an eight-game goal drought with a short-handed strike early in the first period and added a power-play assist, two hits, and three blocked shots. Goals or not, Pettersson has seven points over his last nine games, including multiple multi-point games.

Related: Quinn Hughes and the Weight of Being Canucks Captain

Pettersson anchored the top line, logging heavy minutes and doing the work down the middle that this roster desperately needs. He now has four goals and 15 points in 19 games, showing why he remains the key to the Canucks’ offense. If he can eventually move past the point-a-game mark, that would help his team immensely.

Item Two: Kevin Lankinen Was Steady Between the Pipes

Lankinen gave up four goals on 38 shots in the overtime loss, bringing his season totals to 3–5–2 with a 3.58 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage over 10 games. The 30-year-old has seen heavy usage with Thatcher Demko out, and Friday’s game reinforced both his value and vulnerability. He made key stops that kept Vancouver in contention late into regulation.

Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen of the Vancouver Canucks

(Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Still, the lack of defensive depth left him exposed on the overtime winner. Given that Demko will be sidelined for at least a couple more weeks, Lankinen is likely to remain the starter. Listening to him talk about his situation, he’s embraced the role. That said, he’ll face some challenging games ahead on the road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Item Three: Max Sasson Made an Opportunistic Impact

Max Sasson’s first-period goal snapped a 10-game point drought and reminded everyone that depth players matter, especially in injury-weary lineups. With Teddy Blueger and Filip Chytil out with injuries, Sasson centered the fourth line and took advantage of a loose puck in the slot to give Vancouver an early lead.

Related: Canucks Should Look at Signing David Kampf

The 16-game mark for Sasson now includes four goals, 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, and nine hits. He’s playing well past his pay grade. When his chance arrives, he’s delivering. For some reason, he’s a player I notice when he’s on the ice. He’s making exactly the kind of contribution that keeps a team competitive on the road.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks? Sadly, Resilience Over Results

The Canucks’ road loss in Carolina was close to a playoff-like contest, as head coach Adam Foote noted. While the scoreboard didn’t swing in their favor, the performance highlighted both the promise and the gaps of this roster.

Pettersson asserted himself as the engine of the team, Lankinen held the line under pressure, and depth players like Sasson worked hard to swing games. It’s a mixed bag, but for a Canucks team still feeling its way without Hughes and other key players, lessons like this (where the team can show its grit, opportunism, and pushback) might be just as valuable as points in the standings.

Related: Kiefer Sherwood Is Forcing the Canucks to Take Notice

The team is hanging in there. That’s not nothing.