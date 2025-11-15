Goaltending Is the Missing Piece in the Oilers’ Stanley Cup Puzzle

The Edmonton Oilers’ inconsistent goaltending has been the most unsettling subplot in what should otherwise be a supremely talented, Cup-contending roster. For years, Oilers fans have longed for a stopper in net in the mould of Grant Fuhr, Andy Moog, Bill Ranford, Curtis Joseph, or Dwayne Roloson — legendary goaltenders who could bail out leaky defences and deliver heroic saves when the chips were down. Yet in 2025, the Oilers once again find themselves asking: why can’t we get a true game-stealer between the pipes?

The Oilers have been through goalies and general managers like Spinal Tap has been through drummers. Over the last decade, general managers Peter Chiarelli, Ken Holland, and now Stan Bowman have been unable to fix the glaring goaltending issue. Oilers fans have been told that Cam Talbot, Mike Smith, Mikko Koskinen, Jack Campbell, and now Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are the answer. It’s time to change the narrative in Oil Country.

Related: Peter Chiarelli’s 10 Worst Moves as Oilers GM

It’s obvious this is now Bowman’s issue to fix, and after years of trial and error, he has to hit a bullseye when he brings in a new netminder. Unfortunately, he has one hand tied behind his back because of the Oilers’ salary cap issues. But maybe it’s time to stop using this as an excuse; it’s time to go out and throw a stick of dynamite into that log jam that’s been holding the franchise back.

The Current Crisis in the Crease

At the heart of Edmonton’s recent struggles is Stuart Skinner, who has wild swings of inconsistency. Put him in net against the Dallas Stars all season, and he might go undefeated. Unfortunately, he has to face 30 other NHL teams. While he has shown flashes — even playing a key role during last season’s run to the Final — his spotty consistency remains a significant concern.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) during the first period in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Oilers backup Calvin Pickard looks as though he has run out of steam. It’s hard to watch because Pickard has been a faithful warrior, an unsung hero who has come in during the last two playoff drives and saved the day. It’s sad to say, but it looks like the magic is gone from Pickard’s game, and the Oilers are going to need a change sooner rather than later.

Why the Legends Seem So Far Away

When you look back at Oilers history, the great goalies didn’t always have perfect defensive teams in front of them. Fuhr, Moog, Ranford – even Joseph – were lights-out in the clutch despite porous defences or poor defensive support. Their saves didn’t just steal games; they transformed momentum, gave the team belief, and instilled confidence. Today’s Oilers lack that kind of “presence goalie.” In an era dominated by high-event offences and analytics, the marginal benefit of a truly elite netminder is perhaps more valuable than ever — but Edmonton has yet to land one. Part of that comes down to the scarcity of top-tier goalies on the trade market and the tremendous cost of acquiring them.

Who Could GM Stan Bowman Turn to?

If Bowman is serious about fixing the crease, here are a few realistic Oilers goalie trade targets — goalies who might be available and could provide a meaningful upgrade:

Elvis Merzlikins – Merzlikins has shown flashes of brilliance in his career, and with one year left on his deal, he may be expendable. He brings swagger, experience, and — when he’s on — the ability to steal games just by being fearless in net.

Kaapo Kähkönen – This 27-year-old netminder has performed admirably behind a weak San Jose defence, earning positive goals saved above expected. Since the Sharks are in rebuild mode, he could be one of the few goaltenders available without breaking the bank.

Juuse Saros – A long shot, admittedly. Saros is under an expensive long-term deal with the Predators. But if Bowman really wants a high-end, battle-tested starter, this could be the type of bold swing that reshapes the Oilers’ trajectory.

Jordan Binnington – The St. Louis Blues look like they’re in trouble this season, and might want to start the rebuild early. That’s why Binnington could be available. Maybe Blues GM Doug Armstrong could return the favour for fleecing the Oilers when he sent offer sheets to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg two summers ago.

The Emotional and Strategic Stakes

Bringing in a true number-one goalie isn’t just a numbers game — it’s about trust. When your goaltender can reliably make the big stop after a defensive hiccup, it changes how your team plays. Your blue-line skaters can collapse less in panic, forwards can press with more confidence, and even Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl feel freer to control the flow without worrying that one careless turnover will cost you the game.

Related: Insiders Suggest Oilers Open to Trading Stuart Skinner

In many ways, Edmonton’s goaltending woes still feel like a missing piece from their championship puzzle. Fans remember the days when a save from CuJo or Ranford would swing momentum, energize the crowd, and quiet the jitters. To contend for the Stanley Cup again, the Oilers may need a modern equivalent — a goaltender who not only stops pucks, but anchors belief.

Where Is the Next Great Oilers Goaltender?

The sad truth is, in 2025, the Oilers’ situation between the pipes is nowhere near as inspiring as it was in the glory days of Fuhr, Moog, Ranford, Joseph, or Roloson. Those goalies weren’t just good — they were monumental presences in high-pressure moments. What the Oilers have now is serviceable, but not transcendental.

If Bowman is serious about assembling a true championship-calibre roster, addressing his goaltending gap has to be priority number one. A bold move is what could be needed, and if that means shedding salary by sending a fan favourite to another team in a trade, then so be it. Whether it’s Merzlikins, Saros, Binnington or someone else, Bowman needs to find a netminder who can steal games, build confidence across the locker room, and give this star-studded team the kind of backbone it simply can’t win without. Only then can Edmonton finally channel the spirit of its greatest netminding legends and take that next step toward the Stanley Cup.